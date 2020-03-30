Tigo’s Flex MLPE now UL-listed with IronRidge’s Flush Mount

Campbell, CA, March 30, 2020 - Tigo Energy, Inc.®, pioneer of the smart Flex MLPE & TS4 Platform, and IronRidge, part of global solar racking company, Esdec, today announced the companies' new Underwriter Laboratories (UL) 2703 listing of operational compatibility.



The listing includes the Tigo Access Point (TAP) and TS4-A Add-on Platform of flexible module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) with IronRidge's Flush Mount racking components for residential, commercial, and industrial PV systems. The rigorous testing performed by UL met the necessarily standards for certified safety this month. The products are now available from the respective companies and shipping from many distribution partners.Tigo's TS4-A Platform allows for an easy installation experience with one side mounting of its Flex MLPE. Installers have greater flexibility in selecting the Flex MLPE location on the module frame or various racking systems like IronRidge's Flush Mount."Our rigorous approach to providing world-class mounting hardware has led to unique features such as offering certifiably safe solutions with Tigo's Flex MLPE," says William Pereira, Product Manager at IronRidge. "We are pleased that Tigo has joined our network of UL-listed solutions so we can offer our customers flexible, trusted components for their PV systems.""Tigo welcomes the opportunity to certify compatibility with PV components like IronRidge's Flush Mount hardware," says Sarah Ozga, Product Manager at Tigo. "Both solutions value industry-leading reliability and certified safety which is why we were open to collaboration."Contact Tigo for more information about the TS4-A Platform. For price and delivery, contact +1.408.402.0802, email sales@tigoenergy.com, or consult your preferred solar distributor. To learn more about IronRidge Flush Mount products, visit www.IronRidge.com.###About IronRidgeIronRidge, an Esdec company, designs and manufactures structural hardware for residential and commercial solar systems. For over 20 years, we have worked closely with solar professionals to build strong, simple, and cost-effective products. IronRidge is NSF® Certified to ISO 9001, maintaining the highest of quality management standards. Our products are also supported with powerful online tools and experienced sales and service teams, who are dedicated to making solar easy to design, procure and install.