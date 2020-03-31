Solar FlexRack Reaches 200 Solar Tracker Installations in North America as Tracker Market Growth Continues

Youngstown, OH, March 31, 2020 - Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced today the company has reached 200 solar tracker installations either completed or in construction of its TDP 2.0 model. The company currently has solar tracker projects in 18 states, working closely with leading solar developers and engineering, procurement & construction firms.



Solar FlexRack's average selling price of solar trackers fell in 2019 due to supply chain shifts and a restructuring of its internal processes. The footprint of their tracker technology gained in size as projects delivered proven field performance. With a demonstrated track record of reliability, their products have organically scaled up in project size."According to GTM Research, North American solar tracker installations are expected to more than double from now to 2024. Solar FlexRack is prepared to meet that demand with a selection of solar tracker solutions to meet project requirements, a world-class engineering team and a competitive pricing model," commented Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack.Building on their turnkey offering of full design, installation and commissioning services, including their reliable solar tracking and mounting products that provide unsurpassed reliability and cost efficiencies, Solar FlexRack is rapidly expanding its tracker business into the large-scale solar market.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.Solar FlexRack media inquiries, please contact:Staci Lombardoslombardo@solarflexrack.com330-799-1855https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/solar-tracker-vendors-are-expanding-offerings-as-market-grows