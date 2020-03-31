Trump Rollback Doubles Down on Economic Damage

WASHINGTON, DC (March 31, 2020) - The Trump administration today finalized its plan to roll back the popular Obama-era fuel economy standards, reversing the federal government's largest effort to fight climate change impacts.



Following is a statement from Sandra Purohit, director of federal advocacy for the national, nonpartisan business group E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs):"This rollback represents a self-inflicted wound to our economy right in the heart of an economic crisis. In America, 740,000 jobs depend on workers making cleaner vehicles and the parts that make vehicles more fuel-efficient, saving families and business from coast-to-coast money at the gas pump."The COVID-19 crisis is already straining this sector and this decision will only double down on the economic damage. It made no sense before coronavirus upended our daily lives. It makes even less sense now."For more information or for interview requests, please contact Michael Timberlake at 913-645-9103 or mtimberlake@e2.org.Background:• The 740,000 jobs number is derived by combining the 253,599 Americans who work in the clean vehicle sector making various electric vehicles and hybrids with the additional 486,000 employees in the motor vehicle sector who work with parts that make vehicles more fuel-efficient | Clean Jobs America 2019• E2 Statement, September 25, 2019 | Clean Cars for America is a Win for U.S. Jobs and Economy• E2 Statement, September 19, 2019 | Revoking California Auto Emissions Waiver Hurts Consumers, Businesses, U.S. Competitiveness###Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) is a national, nonpartisan group of business leaders, investors, and professionals from every sector of the economy who advocate for smart policies that are good for the economy and good for the environment. Our members have founded or funded more than 2,500 companies, created more than 600,000 jobs, and manage more than $100 billion in venture and private equity capital. For more information, see www.e2.org or follow us on Twitter at @e2org.