American Wind Energy Association Statement on New York Renewable Energy Siting Reform Passed as Part of State Budget

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement after the New York Legislature passed a state budget that includes critical improvements to the way that renewable energy projects are sited and developed in the state.

Washington - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement after the New York Legislature passed a state budget that includes critical improvements to the way that renewable energy projects are sited and developed in the state.

"New York continues to lead the nation in its commitment to affordable, clean, renewable energy. These siting reforms will enable significant additional investments in New York, providing a key tool to help the state's economy recover after the coronavirus pandemic recedes," AWEA Eastern State Affairs Director Andrew Gohn said. "Reliable energy is not a luxury, it's a necessity and during these trying times the wind energy workforce is working hard to keep the lights on, making sure dependable electricity can continue without interruption on the country's road to recovery. We applaud the Cuomo administration and legislative leaders for ensuring that economic development and a sustainable environment can continue to go hand in hand, even as we're in the middle of a global health crisis. These forward-looking reforms allow the state to address current economic challenges and combat climate change at the same time."

AWEA is the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, the largest source of renewable energy in the country. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 114,000 jobs in the U.S. economy and serve as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. AWEA members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. Visit AWEA's website to learn more about the enormous economic benefits wind power brings to America and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

