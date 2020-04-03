Renewable Power & the Energy Mix (Online Course)



Commences 9 June 2020Book 3 or more participants and save $300 eachOverviewIn increasing parts of the world, renewable power sources - particularly solar and wind - are now the cheapest way to generate electricity. This, combined with being crucial mechanisms by which to lower the carbon emissions of energy systems, means they are also the fastest-growing supply of new power generating capacity. It is vital that anyone involved in electricity systems, from new power project developers to incumbent utilities, investors and policymakers, has a thorough understanding of how renewables are impacting the energy mix and the wider power business.In particular, the transition away from conventional thermal generators towards renewable ones has profound implications for how power systems are designed, operated and policed - on a variety of timescales from sub-second management to long-term capacity planning. These in turn create both new market opportunities and significant businesses risks within the sector, not just for those involved in system-wide aspects such as the grid or policy, but for those involved in individual project development too.Presented across five informative sessions, this online course explains and illustrates the key impacts of renewable power integration into modern energy systems, based on global lessons and examples. Most importantly it provides attendees with a market assessment framework and recommended approach to identifying and quantifying how these integration challenges change the specific new opportunities and risks facing their own businesses.Benefits of Attending- Learn from global experiences in renewable power project development and integration - Understand how technical challenges translate into financial and business opportunities- Illustrate key system impacts such as investment requirements, energy costs and capacity margins using simple quantitative models- Analyse and discuss evolving value chain roles, partnerships and competitors- Assess the market potential for solutions such as energy storage, virtual power plants and smart grids- Gain an insight into the influences of market liberalisation and policy shiftsLive Online Course - How It WorksThe structure of our virtual learning program is designed to keep the same levels of engagement and networking as our on-site public courses. Course content is delivered through our easy-to-use online learning platform and is supplemented by case studies and practical exercises.Like our classroom-based public courses, you will have live interaction with our course facilitators and other participants. Our live online courses are led by our experienced instructors, who will provide you with easily digestible content, using knowledge learned from many years in the industry, during scheduled times. Delegates will receive copies of the course materials electronically.This course is scheduled to take place over 5 live online sessions using virtual learning technology.Course CertificateUpon the successful completion of this course, you will receive a Certificate of Completion bearing the signatures from both the Course Director and the Course Organiser. This Certificate will testify your endeavour and serve towards your professional advancement.To register/enquire on this course, please contact:James SooInfocus International GroupTel: +65 6325 0352 | Email: james[at]infocusinternational.comWebsite: www.infocusinternational.com/energymix