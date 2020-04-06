Webinar shows how to get more from heat network metering & billing

The hour and a half-long webinar will run on Tuesday 19 May at 10am, replacing Switch2's face-to-face workshop in Birmingham, which will now run later in the year The online event will take place again on Thursday 21 May at 2pm.



Michael King, co-convenor of District Energy Vanguards Network, will introduce the interactive webinar. Other speakers include Marko Cosic, Director of Coheat, and Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2."Getting metering and billing right isn't just about regulatory compliance. It is crucial to raising heat network performance, reducing long-term operating costs and delivering excellent customer service that provides residents with greater transparency and control", said Ian Allan.The seminar will examine all areas of compliant heat metering and energy billing across both self-managed and S106/ESCo heat schemes. This will explore the integration of customer responsive services and digital technologies within existing metering strategies.The hot topic of ‘open protocol systems' in metering and billing will also be covered, including the essential steps in specifying Application Programming Interface (API) technologies.Virtual breakout sessions will address key metering and billing headaches and the principles of best practice across smart metering, credit and pay-as-you-go billing. There will also be a questions and answers session where housing professionals can quiz the technical experts.