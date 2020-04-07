Bidgely Demonstrates How Personalized, Digital-Centric Home Energy Reports Increase Energy Savings by 80%

Bidgely today released new findings that confirm the combination of applied artificial intelligence, personalization and digital-first Home Energy Reports (HER) not only increase energy savings by 80 percent but also enable utilities to design more accurate treatment groups for behavioral energy efficiency programs - including lower base-load consumption users and low-income households. Analysis of the Bidgely HER 2.0 Solution deployed at utilities in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific reveals several key findings, such as: lower base-load consumption users yield higher savings than high energy users; digital program energy savings is on par with paper programs at lower cost, and combined paper and digital generates the greatest savings; and targeting a wide range of customers increases customer satisfaction while saving energy, in fact, two times as much energy during peak months.



More Headlines Articles

"The traditional route of targeting only high energy users with paper-based Home Energy Reports is giving way to modern, digital-first approaches that leverage actual customer usage data to better identify relevant indicators of savings potential, while at the same time supporting utility objectives such as electrification and load shifting," explained Colin Gibbs, VP of strategy and growth for Bidgely. "For utilities to have comprehensive insight into household energy behavior requires leading big data technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Otherwise, they are missing out on optimizing program dollars and letting valuable customer data drown in the data lake."Having partnered with numerous utilities and the largest energy retailers around the world, like TEPCO in Japan and Rocky Mountain Power and Duke Energy in North America, to improve behavioral energy efficiency programs, drive substantial $/kWh savings and expand the customer reach with the Bidgely HER 2.0 Solution, customer results have also shown:41GWhs of energy savings in less than one year at a 25% program cost savings and 80 percent "Likes" from customer satisfaction for the program.2 times higher energy savings in peak months compared to paper-only based programs, as a result of multiple touch points and tailored messages throughout the customer journey.40 percent expansion of treatment population at no additional cost through AI-powered personalized energy profiles of each home.50 percent reduction in high bill calls and a correlation to an increased JD Power score of two quartiles.Through disaggregation technology and hyper-personalized energy profiles unique to Bidgely UtilityAI™, utilities can send omnichannel communications that enable the greatest range of customers to digest and implement energy savings actions instantaneously. To hear from Bidgely experts on how traditional assumptions about HER programs are being disproved by new data, register for the upcoming webinar HER 2.0: Debunking the Legacy HER Myths, on April 9, 2020, at 11AM PDT by visiting: go.bidgely.com/Next-Generation-AI-Powered-HER-Register.About BidgelyBidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 15 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.