Joules Accelerator & the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster Select Next Cohort of Entrepreneurs to Accelerate Energy Innovation in the North Carolina Cleantech Corridor

April 7, 2020 - Charlotte & Raleigh, NC - The Joules Accelerator and the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC) have announced the newest cohort of cleantech startups to join the North Carolina Cleantech Corridor, an initiative designed to accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies throughout the Raleigh-Charlotte corridor. A total of eight startups have been selected for the Corridor's accelerator program, which gives these enetrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch and connect with Joules' and RTCC's regional partners over the next 90 days. A virtual event featuring the new cohort will be hosted on April 22nd from 4:00pm to 5:30pm.



The eight cleantech startups selected for the cohort come from around the world, including two headquartered in North Carolina, all specializing in ‘net zero' technologies or services that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impact. Each company provides valuable solutions such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and smart grid technology to help North Carolina communities, utilities, and industry reduce their carbon footprints."In these challenging times, we help startups bring new jobs and investment to our region," said Bob Irvin, Executive Director of Joules Accelerator. "By working smart and working together, our virtual accelerator connects municipalities, universities, utilities, and industry to drive innovative solutions and jobs throughout the greater Charlotte and Research Triangle regions. These eight companies can directly benefit North Carolina and we are excited to facilitate pilot projects and full-blown deployments to create economic and environmental sustainability across the Corridor.""Over the next two weeks, Joules and RTCC will pair each company with North Carolina advisors to challenge their business plan, navigate the corporate and municipal ecosystem, and identify new business development opportunities," explained Susan Sanford, executive director at RTCC. "The startups will work virtually over the next 90 days to connect with our communities, showcase their products and services, and land pilot projects with network partners."This is the third cohort of startups hosted by the North Carolina Cleantech Corridor, a three-year partnership between Joules Accelerator and the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC) to accelerate the deployment of clean technologies throughout the Raleigh-Charlotte corridor.Cohort MembersBlue Box (Gardena, CA) - Blue Box helps customers improve the efficiency of HVAC systems with an enzyme-based coil cleaning system.Dynamhex (Kansas City, MO) - Dynamhex enables "decarbonization as a service" for municipal, industry, and individual clients with its gamified platform.Eavor (Calgary, CAN) - The "Eavor-Loop" captures geothermal energy to produce steady and dependable heat and electrical power, with implementation opportunities almost anywhere.EnKoat (Phoenix, AZ) - EnKoat reduces the overall HVAC costs for customers with a phase-change paint-like material.Flux Hybrids (Raleigh, NC) - Flux Hybrids, a spinout from NC State University, is designing a universal fit, vehicle aftermarket hybrid conversion kit.Good Solar (Charlotte, NC) - Founded by Ethan Blumenthal, the non-profit Good Solar connects other non-profits with affordable solar opportunities.GridX (Munich, GER) - The GridX "gridBox" enables local energy management of decentralized energy units.IND Technologies (Melbourne, AUS) - IND Tech detects and predicts primary and secondary faults on grid distribution networks.Meet the Startups in Two WeeksOn April 22nd, Ernst & Young will host these entrepreneurs for business pitches in a public webinar. Details and registration are available at https://joulesacceleratorcohort6.eventbrite.com.About the North Carolina Cleantech CorridorThe North Carolina Cleantech Corridor is a $1.5M, three-year project to accelerate cleantech innovation and deployment along the Research Triangle - Charlotte corridor. The project will connect cleantech startups to diverse partners to drive cleantech commercialization across the region, market the region's cleantech successes to external audiences, and promote cleantech entrepreneurship and career opportunities to underrepresented groups. The Corridor is facilitated by Joules Accelerator & Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster, and funded by the U.S. Federal government and North Carolina industry leaders. For more information, visit https://www.nccleantechcorridor.org/.About Joules AcceleratorJoules Accelerator works with some of the largest energy companies in North America to catalyze business development opportunities for exceptional cleantech entrepreneurs. Founded in 2013, Joules Accelerator sets itself apart from other incubators/accelerators by focusing 100% on developing relationships and commercialization opportunities between startups and North Carolina's cleantech ecosystem. Working together with utilities, industry, and R&D institutions, the Joules Accelerator Catalyst Program identifies, advises, and connects startups with Charlotte and the Research Triangle Park. To date, Joules has graduated more than 40 startups, created 100+ jobs in North Carolina, and generated more than $15M in local investment. For more information, contact Bob Irvin (bob.irvin@cltjoules.com) or visit https://www.joulesaccelerator.com/.About Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC)RTCC was established in 2012 as an industry-led consortium to accelerate the Research Triangle's cleantech economy by bringing together government, academia, and industry leaders. RTCC focuses on three strategic areas: talent attraction & development, business growth & marketing, and community & industry engagement. The Research Triangle region is home to more than 1,800 cleantech companies developing solutions for smart cities, the Internet of Things, smart grid, transportation, utilities, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and energy efficiency. For more information, visit http://www.researchtrianglecleantech.org/