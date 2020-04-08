ClipperCreek Announces Reliable, Low Cost, and More Powerful Home EV Charging Station

AUBURN, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClipperCreek is bringing more power and speed to its residential line of electric vehicle charging stations with the introduction of AmazingE FAST. The latest edition to this growing product family of EV charging stations offers speeds that are up to 7x faster than a Level 1 charging station with a special limited time introductory price starting at just $419.



AmazingE FAST is a compact, lightweight unit that can recover up to 30 miles of range per hour of charging, depending on the vehicle's acceptance rate and efficiency."We're excited to introduce the new AmazingE FAST. It's our next generation of innovative EV charging stations, leveraging ClipperCreek's advanced technology and high volume automotive production to benefit residential consumers. Plug-in vehicle owners using the AmazingE FAST can recover up to 30 miles of range per hour from this compact EVSE," said Amanda Lance, Inside Sales Manager at ClipperCreek. "The plug-in version is travel-friendly at just under 8 pounds and less than 14" long. The hardwired option is easily installed by an electrician in a matter of minutes once the branch circuit is ready."The hardwired and plug-in AmazingE FAST are available today through ClipperCreek.com. Additional technical specifications, options, and accessories are available online."AmazingE FAST is part of ClipperCreek's investment to developing a residential-specific line of products to give our customers a less expensive, yet rugged and safe option for home charging," said Jason France, Founder and President of ClipperCreek. "It uses the latest ClipperCreek technology, but is designed specifically for home use."The popularity of ClipperCreek's evolving suite of products is evident. More than 90,000 charging stations have been distributed to businesses and homes since 2008. That represents one of the largest charging station deployments in North America. ClipperCreek has received multiple awards for their innovations including the 2019 EV Entrepreneur of the Year awards.Features of AmazingE FAST:• MSRP starts at $469, limited time introductory sale starting at $419• 32 Amps (7.7kW) of power for quick charging• 25 foot cable for installation flexibility and superior vehicle reach• Hardwired or NEMA 14-50 plug connected• Nationally Recognized Test Laboratory Independently Safety Certified (ETL Listed)• Three year warranty• US based customer service and warranty support provided by ClipperCreek, Inc.• Watertight NEMA 4 enclosure for indoor or outdoor installation• Lockable SAE-J1772 connector for universal compatibility with all electric vehicles• Optional wall mount connector holster & cable wrap• ENERGY STAR® CertifiedAbout ClipperCreek: Founded in 2006 by Jason France, ClipperCreek is a worldwide leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), and globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance. The company offers a wide range of products designed to be the safest, most reliable, and grid-ready EV charging stations on the market. ClipperCreek advances the plug-in vehicle market and broadens the acceptance of the most exciting vehicle revolution in a century. The industry pioneers at ClipperCreek build more than 26 years of real world EV charging expertise into every EVSE they manufacture. For more information, dial (877) 694-4194 or visit www.clippercreek.com. Connect with ClipperCreek on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.