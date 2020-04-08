SolarEdge Launching Interactive, Virtual Solar Show

During the 2-day online solar show, SolarEdge will present its newest commercial and residential smart energy solutions in its virtual booth, offer personal meetings with its team of experts and management, give online lab tours from its headquarters, and provide both training sessions and thought-leadership presentations. Installers and solar industry professionals will have the opportunity to get the full SolarEdge booth experience.

Herzliya, Israel (April 8, 2020) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that it is planning an interactive, virtual solar show on the week of June 15th 2020. In light of the cancellations of many of the industry-leading tradeshows, SolarEdge is launching a virtual fair in which the solar community can see, hear, and engage with others about the newest smart energy innovations and learn about the latest industry trends, while maintaining social distancing.



During the 2-day online solar show, SolarEdge will present its newest commercial and residential smart energy solutions in its virtual booth, offer personal meetings with its team of experts and management, give online lab tours from its headquarters, and provide both training sessions and thought-leadership presentations. Installers and solar industry professionals will have the opportunity to get the full SolarEdge booth experience."Always looking for creative solutions to overcome obstacles, whether overcoming technology challenges or driving the industry forward under the present circumstances, SolarEdge has decided to use our leadership position to ensure that the solar community has an exciting opportunity to mobilize during this challenging period," stated Lior Handelsman, SolarEdge's VP of Marketing and Product Strategy, Founder. "We believe that as part of the recovery process, the world will better understand the growing need to build a more resilient electric network based on renewable energy. By offering this innovative and interactive solar show, we hope to help installers prepare for this new future and help them drive their businesses forward."SolarEdge is interested in collaborating with additional industry players and actively pursuing cooperation opportunities. Those interested in receiving more information or for early bird registration, please visit the following link: solared.ge/virtual-show.About SolarEdge:SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com