Panasonic Promotes Inaugural Class of Elite Installers to Newest Tier of Residential Solar Installer Program

NEWARK, N.J., April 9, 2020 — Panasonic today announced the first members of the newly-created Elite tier of its Residential Solar Installer Program, a distinction awarded to only the highest-performing Panasonic installers who provide superior customer service and have established successful and longstanding partnerships with Panasonic. Twenty-two standout installers from across the country have been promoted to Elite status, granting them access to exclusive perks.



More Headlines Articles

Members of the Elite Residential Installer Program are eligible to receive the best pricing in their respective territories, priority notice of homeowner leads, preferred access to new products, receipt of marketing co-op funds and exclusive rebate promotions. Since its launch in the U.S. in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Installer Program has grown to include more than 180 Authorized and Premium installers nationwide and most recently, 22 Elite installers."The solar industry continues to heat up across the country, and as a result will only become more crowded," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "We are proud to equip Elite installers with benefits and tools they need to grow their businesses in increasingly competitive markets."Panasonic's Western Territory congratulates eight new Elite installers:• Alternate Energy, Inc.: Pearl City, Hawaii• Diablo Solar Services, Inc.: Martinez, California• Nova West Solar: Madera, California• RA Solar: San Francisco, California• Semper Solaris: El Cajon, California• Sierra Pacific Home & Comfort: Rancho Cordova, California• Solar Optimum: Glendale, California• Sol-Up USA: Las Vegas, NevadaPanasonic's Eastern Territory congratulates four new Elite installers:• NJ Solar Power: Bayville, New Jersey• NorthEast Solar Services, DBA RevoluSun: Burlington, Massachusetts• Same Sun of Vermont: Ruthland, Vermont• SUNation Solar Systems: Ronkonkoma, New YorkPanasonic's Central Territory congratulates ten new Elite installers:• Arch Electric Inc.: Milwaukee, Wisconsin• Atlasta Solar Center: Grand Junction, Colorado• Blue Horizon Energy: Plymouth, Minnesota• Good Faith Energy: Richardson, Texas• HE Solar: Buda, Texas• Palmetto State Solar: Greenville, South Carolina• Solar Works Energy: Albuquerque, New Mexico• South Texas Solar Systems: San Antonio, Texas• Unicity Solar Energy, LLC: Tarpon Springs, Florida• Whole Sun Designs: Bloomington, Indiana"The Residential Solar Installer Program has experienced incredible growth and success since launching in 2016, and we are excited about the new opportunities and support we're able to provide installers who consistently exceed Panasonic's high standard of excellence," said Yessica Castillo, National Marketing Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America.