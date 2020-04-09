Switch2 shares heat network know-how with launch of webinar series

The first free online event: 'Heat Networks - Why remote connectivity should be part of your plant maintenance strategy' takes place on Thursday 23 April at 10am and will be repeated on 28 April.



The online event is suitable for local authorities, housing associations, private developers, consultants and contractors - with responsibility for developing and managing heat networks."Current Covid-19 restrictions demonstrate how critical it is to minimise physical site visits", said Ian Allan, Head of Strategy for Switch2 Energy. "The ability to remotely monitor and manage heat network plant rooms means many issues can be examined and addressed immediately without engineers travelling to site for every maintenance requirement."For example, mechanical failures can be detected and remedied early, while control strategies can be optimised to achieve continuous improvement. There are many benefits of remote connectivity, including lower costs and carbon emissions and better customer service and operational performance."Participants will learn about how digital innovation, such as cameras and alarms, is supporting remote plant room management. They will gain insights into the possible applications of remote connectivity and how to make best use of the technologies and tools to optimise heat network performance.The webinar will include a questions and answers session, where delegates can quiz the technical experts.The next webinar in the series will be announced soon, but Switch2 will be briefing local authorities and housing associations on compliant heat network metering and billing at a webinar on Tuesday 19 May (repeated on 21 May). This event will also feature speakers from the District Energy Vanguards Network and Coheat.