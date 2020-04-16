Highview Power’s CEO Dr. Javier Cavada Elected to U.S. Energy Storage Association Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Highview Power's CEO Dr. Javier Cavada Elected to U.S. Energy Storage Association Board of DirectorsWASHINGTON, D.C. - April 13, 2020 - Highview Power, a global leader in long-duration energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce today that its CEO, Dr. Javier Cavada, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA), the national trade association for the U.S. energy storage industry."We are excited to welcome Javier to join other leaders from across the storage value chain to our Board", said Kelly Speakes-Backman, CEO of ESA. "Each member represents a unique and valuable perspective to our leadership. In the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, their leadership will be more important than ever as we work to expand ESA's influence, protect our industry and its employees and ultimately continue the rapid growth of the energy storage market.""Energy storage is critical to meeting the diverse needs and challenges of our rapidly-changing energy industry, with a growing emphasis on long-duration storage as integration of renewables continues to increase," commented Cavada. "It is well recognized the crucial role that ESA plays in accelerating the expansion of the energy storage industry for a more resilient and affordable grid, and I am fully committed to support ESA and its board."ESA board members promote the widespread use of competitive and reliable energy storage, and the next 3-5 years will be a critical time for public policy advocacy in order to accelerate market growth.Highview Power has been a strong supporter of ESA for the past nine years, and has long supported association events by exhibiting, sponsoring, and promoting to external audiences. Moreover, Highview Power recognizes that its business goals are aligned with ESA's mission to achieve 35 GW of energy storage by 2025. The U.S. market is a strategic focus for the company near-term and long-term, and as such, Highview Power will continue to prioritize working closely with the ESA for the foreseeable future.Javier Cavada joined Highview Power as CEO and President in 2018 to drive the ambitious global expansion strategy for the company's proprietary cryogenic energy storage technology. In under two years of his leadership Highview Power has developed a project pipeline of over 3GWh, including several large projects in the United States. As CEO, Cavada has personally been a vocal advocate for energy storage becoming the foundation upon which the modern energy ecosystem is built. Cavada previously spent 17 years in leadership positions at Wärtsilä Corporation including as president of the energy division and member of the corporation's executive board. Cavada led Wärtsilä's drive toward 100% renewables, spearheading a deep transformation that enabled the company to become a leading system integrator. His long career at Wärtsilä included extensive international experience, including executive roles in China, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Finland. Cavada also chaired the Board of Greensmith Energy Management Inc. and holds a PhD in industrial engineering. Among other awards, he has been recognized as a Distinguished Alumni by the University of Cantabria in Spain.About Highview PowerHighview Power is a designer and developer of the CRYOBattery™, a proprietary cryogenic energy storage system that delivers reliable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage to enable a 100 percent renewable energy future. Its proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and can deliver anywhere from 20 MW/100 MWh to more than 200 MW/2 GWh of energy and has a lifespan of over 30 years. Developed using proven components from mature industries, it delivers pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints and can be configured to convert waste heat and cold to power. For more information, please visit: http://www.highviewpower.com.About U.S. Energy Storage AssociationThe U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid - as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 190 members, ESA represents a diverse group of companies, including independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe. More information on ESA's Board of Directors is available at www.energystorage.org/about/board-of-directors# # #Media Contact Highview Power:Wendy Prabhu, Mercom CommunicationsTel: +1-512-215-4452Email: highviewpower@mercomcapital.com