Solaria Advances State-of-the-Art Solar with 400 Watt PowerXT® Panel

Solaria's Pure Black™ PowerXT 400W delivers beauty, power and performance;Available this quarter in AC and DC versionsOAKLAND, CA, APRIL 22, 2020 - Solaria Corporation, the global provider of premium solar energy products, today introduced PowerXT® 400W, one of the highest power and most beautiful residential solar panels on the market today. The Pure Black™ PowerXT 400W, available in both AC and DC versions, reduces installation time and cost by generating more power from fewer panels. PowerXT 400W panels will be available this quarter through leading solar distributors in the U.S., and feature, like all Solaria products, a comprehensive 25-year warranty."PowerXT 400W is the next leap in the Solaria technology platform, advancing power density, shading performance, reliability, and aesthetics," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "In these turbulent times, we're proud to be able to deliver such a significant advance in solar panels for our customers and highlight our partnership with Enphase with the best solar panel on the market today.""Solaria understands that dealers need a great solar panel that delivers value to both the homeowner and the installer," said John Almond, CEO, Semper Solaris. "Solaria PowerXT 400W combines performance, looks, and reliability at a competitive cost, and that is what makes it great. The increased power density means fewer panels are needed for fewer trips up and down ladders. The PowerXT 400W form factor is optimized for typical roof layouts. And the reliability means peace of mind. Our customers demand the best and that is why we supply them with Solaria products."Equipped with the newest advanced IQ7A microinverter from Enphase, the PowerXT 400W-AC is a fully engineered solar panel optimized for performance and reliability."The new PowerXT 400W panel combined with the Enphase IQ7A microinverter is an unparalleled product that transforms rooftops into on-site power plants," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH). "We're pleased to be collaborating with Solaria as they redefine residential solar with breakthrough technology and products."Like all Solaria products, the PowerXT 400W panel is supported by the leading software platform tools used for solar system design, proposals and sales."We're excited to add Solaria's new and advanced PowerXT 400W module into Aurora's extensive components database," said Samuel Adeyemo, co-founder of Aurora Solar, one of the solar industry's leading software platforms for distributed solar. "When our users select this module, Aurora will use its efficiency, increased power density, and other specs to simulate the entire PV system's energy production.""I've always admired the Solaria product portfolio and it's great to see the team continue to drive quality and innovation in the industry" said Andrew Birch, co-founder of OpenSolar, a leading end-to-end solar design and sales application. "We're happy to collaborate with Solaria to create beautiful layouts and interactive online proposals that work so well in remote sales, further empowering installers to impress customers and speed the sales cycle."With greater than 20% efficiency, sleek Pure Black™ design with no visible circuitry, and proven reliability backed by a 25-year warranty, Solaria PowerXT® panels combine superior performance and compelling economics. Whether maximizing output from a roof layout, enhancing curb appeal, or reducing project payback periods, Solaria PowerXT® panels have become the choice of discerning installers and property owners. Designed and engineered in the U.S., Solaria PowerXT® is leading the way in premium residential and commercial solar panels. Leveraging Solaria's patented cell design, superior panel architecture and innovative assembly techniques, PowerXT® panels significantly boost power generation and provide outstanding performance. High power density allows solar installers to maximize power and energy yield on customer roofs, and shade-resistant technology keeps Solaria PowerXT panels performing beyond when other panels have stopped generating power.About SolariaSolaria is a US-based solar PV technology and systems company, with a strong track record and 20-year history in solar power innovation and product development. Solaria is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation by building advanced solar panels and fully integrated systems. Using advanced patented technology, proven field performance, and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for residential and commercial solar markets. Solaria headquarters are in California, USA. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.Contact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com +1 415 235-8758