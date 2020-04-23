EDF Renewables North America Partners with Cubic Corporation on Integrated Energy System

EDF Renewables North America today announced an agreement with Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) to design, build, own and operate an integrated energy system consisting of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at no up-front costs to Cubic. The system will be installed as part of Cubic's Kearny Mesa headquarters campus, which includes construction of two new LEED Silver buildings and consolidation of more than 1,000 employees onto one campus. The components of the integrated energy system are: 962 kWp carport solar; 280 kW (540 kWh) battery storage; and 50 smart EV charging stations.



EDF Store & Forecast Energy Management System (EMS) will operate the solar and battery storage system to optimize utility bills savings. Solar reduces utility costs while the battery storage shifts the solar generation into the evening on-peak period of expensive power. The storage system will also be used to mitigate spikes in usage thereby lowering utility demand charges.The smart EV charging platform will flatten charging consumption and shift the consumption into the middle of the day to align with solar production. The integrated system is tailored to Cubic's unique facility and energy characteristics, turning the parking lot, and employee EV charging stations into a sustainable clean energy asset that reduces operational energy costs with no up-front capital costs.The EV charging system will be installed by PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables Company, using their Adaptive Load Management (ALM) technology. This patented technology, developed out of Caltech, allows Cubic to maximize delivery of electricity to electric vehicles while reducing or eliminating the need for costly utility upgrades by managing charging dependent upon driver's demand, building load, onsite generation.Raphael Declercq, Executive Vice President, Distributed Solutions at EDF Renewables, said, "We are very proud to deliver an integrated solution to Cubic. This type of energy solution for a corporate entity has become an economical asset that helps businesses reduce their electricity bills, increase their share of clean power and clean vehicles while allowing integration of more renewable energy onto the grid."By leveraging EDF's Power Purchase Agreement and lease business model, Cubic is able to implement the large solar+storage+EV charging system with no up-front costs or performance risk, furthering their sustainability mission. The LEED Silver certification of the new buildings will also incorporate other energy efficiency measures, such as high efficiency lighting and a variable refrigerant volume system. The project furthers their desire to implement environmentally responsible construction and building practices into the development of their facility.Joy Hagin, Corporate Director of Facilities, Cubic Corporation, said, "Cubic is in the rare position of building from the ground up, so we seized this opportunity to implement environmentally responsible construction and building practices into the development. As a leader in our respective industries, Cubic believes that being sustainable is the right thing to do and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and CO2 footprint is one of many improvement goals we have through various CSR-related initiatives."Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness.EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions is a part of EDF Renewables North America, a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Distributed Solutions group offers on-site clean energy for office buildings, load serving entities, corporates and industrials. The company delivers solar, storage and electric vehicle charging stations as an individual offering or as a full microgrid offering. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com/distributed-solutions.About EDF Renewables:EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.comThe Distributed Solutions group offers on-site clean energy for load serving entities, commercial and industrial customers. The company delivers solar, storage and electric vehicles charging stations as an individual offering or as a full microgrid offering. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com/distributed-solutions.