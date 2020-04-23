International innovation prizes for the new energy world – deadline for submissions extended until April 30

Pforzheim, April 23, 2020: Although The smarter E Europe 2020 has been canceled and The smarter E South America 2020 postponed, we still want to take the time to recognize market leaders, SMEs, start-ups and project owners for their pioneering solutions and projects with the most important innovation prizes in the energy industry. The winners of The smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD will be honored in a virtual ceremony at the end of June 2020. Submissions can still be made until the extended deadline of April 30.



Exhibitors at The smarter E events taking place worldwide as well as those originally registered to exhibit at The smarter E Europe 2020 are eligible to submit their innovative products and projects to be considered for the international prizes. Submissions must be made by April 30, 2020. "The current developments brought about by the coronavirus acutely limit companies of the new energy world in their ability to advertise and market their products and solutions. Particularly in these unusual times, competing for an award offers companies a unique opportunity to present their innovations to international experts and the market as a whole," says Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion. "For over 10 years, we have aimed to honor the people behind these innovations on a very public platform. And this year, we will once again recognize the leaders in the field of renewable energy."Virtual AWARD CeremonyIn order to guarantee the visibility promised and to honor the industry's innovations on an international stage in spite of the current situation, the AWARD Ceremony for The smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD will be held online on June 30, 2020. Award finalists and winners will not only benefit from the media impact and reach of the ceremony, they will also enjoy an attractive marketing package with new digital features.3 awards - 4 categoriesFrom electricity and heat generation to storage to the distribution of renewable energy - The smarter E, Intersolar and ees AWARD in the four categories of Outstanding Projects, Smart Renewable Energy, Photovoltaics and Electrical Energy Storage honor especially innovative solutions and projects.THE SMARTER E AWARDThe smarter E AWARD recognizes solutions that draw on renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization to intelligently connect all aspects of energy in the electricity, heating and transportation sectors. While the category of Outstanding Projects honors completed projects in the areas of solar, storage, e-mobility and energy management, the Smart Renewable Energy category shines a spotlight on concepts and products in the areas of sector coupling, Power-to-X, digitalization and grid infrastructure.INTERSOLAR AWARDThe solar industry's flagship award, the Intersolar AWARD, honors companies in the category of Photovoltaics that are setting the future trends in the industry with innovations such as high-performance solar modules, cutting-edge cell technologies, enhanced inverters or unique substructures.EES AWARDThe ees AWARD celebrates products and solutions that are already contributing to a smart, sustainable and cost-effective energy supply, be it through mobile or stationary battery and energy storage technology, components for energy storage systems or battery production technologies.Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHFurther information on the awards and the conditions of participation can be found here:www.TheSmarterE-award.comwww.intersolar-award.comwww.ees-award.comAbout The smarter EThe smarter E, the global innovation hub for new energy solutions, provides a platform for events and topics that drive the new energy world. Decentralization and digitalization are changing the face of the energy world for good, and the steady rise in electricity from volatile and renewable sources requires new concepts and solutions for generating, storing, distributing and using energy efficiently. The smarter E unites exhibitions and conferences on four continents that take an in-depth look at these topics.Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry and its partners. It focuses on photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, grid infrastructure, and solutions for the integration of renewable energies. Since being founded 28 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform in the global solar industry.ees is the leading exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems and the industry platform for suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and professional users of stationary energy storage solutions and battery systems along the entire supply chain.Power2Drive, the international exhibition series for e-mobility and smart charging, reflects the opportunities and the necessity of the energy transition in the transportation sector. The focus is on traction batteries for electric vehicles as well as infrastructure solutions and technologies for clean mobility.EM-Power, the international exhibition series for intelligent energy use, management and infrastructure, shines a spotlight on professional energy customers - with their demand for efficient energy technologies, intelligent control systems and energy savings - and presents energy management solutions for buildings, the grid and supply.For more information on The smarter E, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.comThe smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD are organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI).