Natural Power SVP to co-chair wind resource conference. Call for abstracts open

Holly said: "The momentum behind the US wind industry is strong, and planning for new projects is underway amidst the backdrop of record levels of wind farm construction, with more wind in operation than ever before. It is more important than event that we [safely] get together as an industry and share knowledge and best practices in order to improve pre-construction estimates as well as plant operations. This annual event is also a great time to catch up with peers and celebrate our collective successes as well as chart the future paths of innovation and cooperation. We look forward to continuing the tradition of this vital, informative and collaborative conference."



The AWEA Wind Resource & Project Energy Assessment Conference is the nexus point for everything concerning wind farm production, the place where meteorologists and engineers highlight recent advances and debate the critical issues affecting wind resource assessment.This technical event is the only one of its kind in North America. Attendees will participate in targeted networking sessions, explore the industry's needs through presentations on new state-of-the-art techniques and technologies. As the conference concludes, attendees should expect to gain critical insight into the key matters by which the industry makes energy predictions.Attendees want to hear from experts and thought leaders who have innovative and disruptive ideas to share. It's your chance to help us deliver an engaging program by proposing ideas that challenge us and solutions that help move the industry forward.This year's topics include:• Offshore resource assessment• Operational assessments and repowering• Remote sensing• Climatology and extreme events• Time series energy modeling• Turbine interaction effects (blockage)• Wind flow modeling• Turbine suitabilityAbstract submissions are due by 11:59 PM on Thursday, April 30.To submit an abstract, visit https://www.abstractscorecard.com/cfp/submit/login.asp?EventKey=EARYKGOZ