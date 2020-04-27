Greystar awards 25-year heat network contract to Switch2 Energy

Switch2 Energy has also been appointed to provide metering and credit billing services to residents and businesses.



More Headlines Articles

Greenford Quay straddles the Grand Union Canal and includes 2,000 homes for rent and sale, and 185,000 sq. ft of commercial and community space. The low carbon district heating system includes two CHP engines and four gas boilers and is complemented by a renewable power generation system - using solar panels.The canal-side development is currently open to residents and will be fully completed at the start of 2023. It will create new amenities for residents and the local community. These include a primary school and healthcare facility; shops and supermarket; restaurants and cafes; offices; open spaces; and new connections through Greenford, including a new pedestrian bridge over the canal.Switch2 will deploy its Optimise technology and expertise to gain full real-time visibility of performance across the entire network. This solution is delivering huge performance improvements for UK heat schemes by using advanced data analytics to inform continuous system improvement and preventative maintenance strategies.Greystar are a global leader in rental housing who operate with the highest integrity and character in delivering world-class services to residents, property owners, and investors. Greystar put their residents, clients, and partners first.Hermetica Black, specialists in the investment, development and asset management of energy projects, were advisors to Greystar and are undertaking asset management for the project on their behalf.Richard Slee, CEO of Switch2 Energy said: "We are proud to partner with Greystar to deliver an affordable, sustainable, reliable heat and power system for Greenford Quay. We have been market leaders across all areas of the heat network industry for more than 35 years and look forward to providing exceptional customer service and results for residents and businesses."Switch2 works with many of the UK's leading housing providers across all aspects of heat network design, development and long-term operation. The company's award-winning smart meters and BESA approved HIUs are used by 80,000 residents and 200 clients across 500 heat networks