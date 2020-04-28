Fugro IOVTEC takes off for Taiwan’s offshore wind market

Fugro has established Fugro IOVTEC Co. Ltd (Fugro IOVTEC), a Taiwanese entity to support ongoing business expansion in the emerging offshore wind farm market in Taiwan.



Fugro has been actively supporting the renewables market in Taiwan since 2016 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IOVTEC. The creation of Fugro IOVTEC formalises Fugro's long-term presence in the country to optimise their renewables growth strategy. The Fugro IOVTEC office will be established in the coming months and an in-country soils laboratory will be set up to service their renewables client base."IOVTEC has a wealth of experience in hydrographic and bathymetric surveys in Taiwan and has been delivering offshore wind services since the country's first milestone project in 2016," explained Vincent Tsai, CEO of IOVTEC. "In response to government's localisation plan, IOVTEC developed a fleet of seven Taiwan-flagged vessels and an experienced team of local crew and surveyors. Combining IOVTEC's local capabilities with Fugro's global offshore wind experience creates the ideal solution for Taiwan's rapidly developing offshore wind sector."EndFor More Information Jerry Paisley j.paisley@fugro.comAbout FugroFugro is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.Employing approximately 10,000 talented people in 61 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy and infrastructure industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2019, revenue amounted to EUR 1.6 billion. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.About IOVTECInternational Ocean Vessel Technical Consultant (IOVTEC), a Taiwanese company, provides survey services covering geotechnical, geophysical and hydrogeological survey, as well as metocean and unexploded ordnance survey.IOVTEC delivers integrated services through its experienced in-house surveyors, state-of-the-art equipment, and highly capable vessels to support survey projects. IOVTEC is one of the local pioneers in Taiwan's offshore wind farm market; their commitment to localisation is demonstrated by their fleet of seven Taiwan-flagged vessels and an experienced team of local crew and surveyors.