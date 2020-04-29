Standard Hydrogen Introduces Groundbreaking Method to Turn Most Garbage Into Zero-Emission Fuel
New, Innovative Company Converts Plastic, Tires, & Other Waste into Hydrogen, Making it Possible to Empty Landfills While Consuming Most Pollution
Boca Raton, Florida—Standard Hydrogen Company, Inc. (www.standardh2.com), announces a technology breakthrough in the quest for inexpensive hydrogen by turning garbage into pure zero-emission hydrogen fuel. This patented process has the potential to clean the land and waterways while eliminating most of the waste being dumped into landfills.
"We make pollution-free hydrogen and we clean the environment while doing it," said Alan Mintzer, Standard Hydrogen CEO. "This innovation turns trash into clean-burning fuel, but more importantly it also cleans up most forms of pollution around the world."
This technology began as an effort to improve the way the oil and gas industry has been disposing of its toxic hydrogen sulfide. Standard Hydrogen converts this expensive aspect of the refinery business—the disposal of hydrogen sulfide—into the highly cost-effective and ecologically sound production of high purity hydrogen and sulfur.
"Once we realized we could easily convert a variety of waste streams into hydrogen sulfide it was a simple matter of applying our patented technology to turn garbage into hydrogen," added Mintzer.
Some examples of waste that can be turned into hydrogen include plastic, tires, paper, wood, mattresses, rotting food and even used clothing. Any remnants would become non-toxic, non-polluting compounds. Metals and glass would not be used in this process.
The company has recently proven the science behind the new technology by economically producing hydrogen from hydrogen sulfide. More research and development will be conducted through mid-2020, while seeking additional joint venture partners to complete the engineering phase of the technology rollout.
About Standard Hydrogen
Standard Hydrogen Company Inc. is an innovative, breakthrough company that developed and patented technology to economically split hydrogen sulfide into pure, hydrogen and sulfur. The company's process requires no precious metal catalysts and requires little to no maintenance. The operation is easy, cost-efficient, and most importantly, environmentally clean. For more information, visit www.standardh2.com.
