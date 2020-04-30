ALL-ENERGY/DCARBONISE 2020 LAUNCHES WEBINAR SERIES

All-Energy and Dcarbonise 2020 is launching a series of free webinars - appropriately on the dates on which the 20th All-Energy would have been staged at SEC (13 and 14 May 2020).



"We launch with four webinars, two on each day, and thereafter will be staging a ‘mini-webinar festival' every month," explains Event Director, Peter Bloor of Reed Exhibitions. "Registration is at https://bit.ly/3cZhGWk"In true All-Energy/Dcarbonise style, we start on 13 May with a superb plenary session ‘The Path to Net Zero', before we move sector by sector through offshore wind (also on 13 May); and both low carbon heat and hydrogen on 14 May, all with stellar speaker line-ups. We would have loved to have been with our exhibitors and visitors at Glasgow's SEC on 13-14 May, but that is not to be. However, the programme in place for these first four webinars and the plans we have for the coming months will certainly whet appetites for being with us later in the year."The opening plenary session will feature Chris Stark, CEO of the Committee on Climate Change; Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower; Professor Karen Turner, Director, Centre for Energy Policy, University of Strathclyde and a Just Transition Commissioner; and Rebecca Willis, Professor in Practice, Lancaster Environment Centre and Expert Lead for Climate Assembly UK, the national citizens' assembly on climate change. It will be introduced and chaired by my colleague Judith Patten MBE who will reflect on 20 years of All-Energy. And then we move sector by sector - with more compelling sessions planned for future months."Sector specific‘Offshore wind: Keeping our eye on the long-term prize' (13 May) will be chaired by Maf Smith, Director of Lumen Energy & Environment calling upon the expert input of Jonathan Cole, Managing Director, Iberdrola Global Offshore Wind Business; Mary Thorogood, Senior Specialist, Strategy, Business Development and Government Relations, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind; Benj Sykes, Vice President, UK Offshore, Head of UK Market Development, Consenting & External Affairs, Ørsted and Industry Chair, OWIC; Christina Horspool, Environment Division Manager, Xodus Group; and Morris Bray, Senior Business Development Manager, National Grid Ventures. They will be talking about the continued opportunity for offshore wind and reflect on what our changed environment means for the offshore wind sector.First up on 14 May, and sponsored by The Scottish Government, is ‘Low carbon heat: Are heat networks the answer?' aptly taking place the day before the consultation on the Heat Networks (Scotland) Bill closes. Chaired by Dr Keith MacLean OBE, Managing Director, providence Policy who will introduce the session, it will feature Gareth Fenney, Head of Heat Strategy Unit, The Scottish Government; Nick Gosling, Group Sales and Strategy Director, Vital Energi, Dave Pearson, Director, Star Renewable Energy; and Morten Jordt Duedahl, Business Development Manager, Danish Board of District Heating (DBDH) and look at policy; low carbon heat in general and heat networks/district heating at home (UK-wide and Glasgow's Queens Quay Project in particular) and abroad.The full programme produced for All-Energy and Dcarbonise showed the incredible rise of interest in the use of hydrogen for rapid decarbonisation, heat, industry and heavy duty transport - these topics will be reflected on in ‘Hydrogen: Scaling Up Hydrogen & Fuel Cells' along with insights on the priorities for post-COVID economic recovery and the opportunity to pivot towards sustainable energy and transport solutions not just in Scotland, but also UK and Europe. The webinar chaired by Nigel Holmes, CEO of Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (SHFCA) sees Mirela Atansiu, Head of Unit at Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH-JU0 European Commission; Nicolas Pocard, Director Marketing, Ballard Power Systems (from Canada); Dr Kerry-Ann Adamson, Principal Consultant, Advisian and Mark Crowther, Technical Director, Kiwa share their thoughts.Full programmes for each webinar are online at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.comLooking back - and further informationTotal attendance at All-Energy/Dcarbonise 2019 was 7,871 - including the First Minister of Scotland, the Scottish Energy Minister and over 600 other speakers over the two days.All-Energy's major sponsors include ScottishPower (Host Sponsor); Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club sponsor) and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste ScotlandThe Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United KingdomFurther information and visitor registration is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com