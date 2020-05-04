PathFactory introduces Virtual Event Experience to power immersive online events

PathFactory, the top-rated Intelligent Content Platform, today announced Virtual Event Experience (VEX), a new solution that powers immersive virtual events for visitors, and gives marketing and sales teams insight into the engagement by every attendee.



More Headlines Articles

VEX provides attendees with a rich user experience for live or pre-recorded events, allowing visitors to seamlessly move between sessions, binge-consume related content assets while watching video, and engage through chat and comments. While this is happening, PathFactory tracks - down to the second - the keynotes, sessions, and content consumed by each individual visitor and account.With the recent lack of physical face-to-face interaction and the resulting focus on virtual events, it's crucial for marketers to fill the gap left by the missing in-person intelligence they would have gathered by instead tracking a virtual attendee's digital behavior - a key indicator of their interest and intent to purchase. PathFactory has optimized its platform to provide an outstanding event experience in the web browser where video is the star of the show. With this user experience and insight, B2B marketing and sales teams can ensure their company's virtual events drive outcomes like accelerating demand generation, increasing deal velocity, and improving win rates."In 2020 and beyond, it's critical to nurture buyers and educate customers before, during, and after every virtual event to accelerate their journey," said Dev Ganesan, President and CEO at PathFactory. "By delivering additional relevant content at every stage of the virtual event lifecycle and collecting intelligence about your audience's digital behavior, VEX keeps attendees highly engaged while giving marketers access to new insights about how every aspect of their event is performing.""PathFactory's VEX is a game-changer in the virtualization of events," said Venkata Krishnamurthy, Senior Manager, Digital Marketing at Cisco. "It enables an amalgamation of ABM and content marketing capabilities to create a remarkable and enduring event experience for customers."PathFactory already has a wide array of integrations that can also be leveraged in VEX to use content from virtually any source and to supply crucial behavioral data to important systems of record. VEX will be available in Q2 2020 to help marketers everywhere with their virtual event transformation.Learn more about PathFactory's VEX here.About PathFactoryLeading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences across the buyer's journey. Using insights and automation to connect people with content, PathFactory removes friction for B2B buyers. PathFactory was recently recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's Technology Fast 500 and Canada's Technology Fast 50 companies. It was also named the 2020 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, a Spring 2020 Content Experience Leader by G2, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner. Learn more about PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform and the companies that use it at PathFactory.com.