Noodoe EV and EVCS Enter Strategic Partnership - Noodoe Selected as an exclusive Network Provider to Power EVCS’s Growing EV Charging Network

Noodoe EV, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has formed a strategic partnership with Los Angeles based EV Charging Solutions (EVCS), best known for providing Golden State businesses with complete turnkey, scalable charging solutions. The partnership was announced by Noodoe EV CEO Jennifer Chang and EVCS CEO Gustavo Occhiuzzo. Both companies are working to provide California with advanced cloud-based EV charging stations to meet EV demand expected to triple in the next few years.



"What makes Noodoe EV different is Noodoe EV OS, an advanced cloud-based operating platform that fully automates 24/7 service delivery, payment processing, and energy cost reduction," says Chang. "Partnering with EVCS is a tremendous milestone, a substantial boost to develop our charger network business stream. It positions Noodoe at the forefront of both EV charging technology and equipment.""We are incredibly excited to partner with Noodoe to be the exclusive Network Provider that powers EVCS's growing number of publicly accessible EV Charging sites. We are tremendously impressed with Noodoe's relentless customer service focused approach and their technical and engineering expertise. Together we'll be able to further ensure that the future is electric," says Occhiuzzo.Last year, Noodoe debuted "Powered By Noodoe," a global technology partnership program giving businesses everything needed to enter the EV charging market. "Many businesses want to enter the market and become a supplier, but face engineering/time to market challenges," says Chang. "We did all the heavy lifting by providing business partners with three key advanced technologies: EV charging stations, EV software, and EV OS cloud technology. Noodoe's program, in partnership with EVCS, puts businesses on the fast track to expansion. Our EV OS is flexible and future-proof, able to integrate additional features as new industry priorities or requirements arise." Current industry-leading features of Noodoe EV OS include Universal Charging Service, Comprehensive Payment Processing, Central Management, Service Personal Access, Automated Diagnostics, and Operational Analytics.About Noodoe EV:Noodoe EV is on a mission to make the world greener by accelerating the world's transition to electric transportation. In this quest, we produce well-designed EV charging infrastructure solutions that help construction, retail, hospitality industries, and public sectors be part of the global zero-emission revolution.Through innovation, Noodoe empowers businesses to turn their parking lots into profitable charging stations. We enable hotels to become recharging sanctuaries that attract high-value patrons. The company also provides charging infrastructure, enabling governments and energy companies to build eco-friendly "smart cities." Beyond automobiles, Noodoe's endeavors extend to motorcycles; through innovation, we partner with global brands to bring the electric riding experience to consumers worldwide. Noodoe provides products and services used in 110 countries.About EVCS:EVCS was founded in 2018 by Green Commuter founder Gustavo Occhiuzzo and finance expert Ian Vishnevsky, two serial entrepreneurs and visionaries who saw the opportunity to provide California businesses with charging stations as the number of electric vehicles on the road continued to multiply. While Green Commuter pioneered eco-friendly mobility through its fleet of all-electric vanpool vehicles, Occhiuzzo and Vishnevsky were determined to encourage greater electric vehicle participation by California residents through a scalable statewide charging solution. EVCS set about developing a unique and industry-disrupting approach to mobility power - most notably employing a complete turnkey approach that utilizes both public and private grants, rebates and other financial incentives to reduce the downside while optimizing the upside for participating site owners. Thanks to the enormous popularity of this approach, EVCS has already expanded its footprint from its downtown Los Angeles headquarters to the rest of the state.EVCS is a B Lab Certified Benefit Corporation.