Wärtsilä is delivering a 70MW energy storage system in California to optimise renewable energy system performance and maximise ROI

The technology group Wärtsilä is finalising a 70MW energy storage and energy management system project in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) energy market. The energy storage system will be paired with Wärtsilä GEMS platform to maximise system efficiencies and will add renewable power to the grid at times when it otherwise wouldn't be available. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in late 2019 and the project will be finalised in mid-2020.



Wärtsilä GEMS advanced software platform will optimise the deployment and functionality of the customer's existing renewable energy power system, and will connect the site to the local energy market. GEMS will increase revenue and ROI by maximising battery performance and longevity and enabling additional value streams. For example, GEMS will facilitate "energy arbitrage" with the system's battery storage capabilities. This allows the customer to purchase electricity from the market when prices are low, and sell stored energy back into the market when short-term costs spike."This sizable 70 MW project demonstrates the growing value being placed on energy storage; there are no government programs or regulations in place that incentivised this build," said Risto Paldanius, Business Development Director for Energy Storage & Optimisation at Wärtsilä Energy Business.Other technical considerations include battery chemistry. Wärtsilä is incorporating lithium iron phosphate batteries, enhancing safety measures of the site."Energy storage system safety is the most important design feature in our projects. For this customer, safety starts with a lithium iron phosphate battery option, which has several fundamental safety features such as a lower thermal runaway temperature and very low temperature rise rate. Temperature, smoke and fire detection, as well as suppression systems, are all designed for early detection and prevention of any safety related incidents," explained Paldanius.This project is the first grid-scale energy storage project for the customer and will be Wärtsilä's largest energy storage deployment tied to a renewable resource in the western United States. This adds to Wärtsilä's portfolio of 20+ operating energy storage projects in North America, including two grid-scale 9.9 MW energy storage systems in Roscoe, Texas.In total, Wärtsilä has deployed more than 70 energy storage systems worldwide. Read more about Wärtsilä storage system solutions.For more information, please contact:John RobbinsBusiness Development ManagerWärtsilä Energy BusinessMob. + 1 503 720 3081john.robbins@wartsila.comMirja-Maija SantalaManager, Marketing & CommunicationsWärtsilä Energy BusinessMob: +358 400 793 827mirja-maija.santala@wartsila.comWärtsilä Energy Business in briefWärtsilä Energy Business leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers unlock the value of the energy transition by optimising their energy systems and future-proofing their assets. Our offering comprises flexible power plants, energy management systems, and storage, as well as lifecycle services that ensure increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. Wärtsilä has delivered 72 GW of power plant capacity in 180 countries around the world.https://www.wartsila.com/energy/Wärtsilä in briefWärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.https://www.wartsila.com/