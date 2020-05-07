ACORE Statement on Treasury Letter Extending Safe Harbor Deadlines

Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on the recently publicized letter from the Treasury Department to Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA) that commits to “modify” safe harbor rules for renewable energy projects:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on the recently publicized letter from the Treasury Department to Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA) that commits to "modify" safe harbor rules for renewable energy projects:



More Headlines Articles

"We are encouraged by the Treasury Department's letter announcing its intent to modify time-sensitive safe harbor deadlines for renewable energy tax incentives. Extending these safe harbor deadlines would be immensely helpful as the renewable sector has been hit hard these last couple of months by supply chain disruptions, shelter-in-place orders and other significant pandemic-related delays. We look forward to further detail on this critical issue, and extend our appreciation to the Treasury Department for this important step, which will help the renewable sector continue as a key economic driver through this downturn, and an effective climate solution over the long haul."About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.