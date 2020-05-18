Report: The progressive increase of the photovoltaic micro-installation market after a rapid decline in April.





More Headlines Articles

The number of sales offers created for customers interested in photovoltaic micro installations in April decreased by about 50% compared to the period before the pandemic. The photovoltaic installation market, characterized by fast growth dynamics, resulting from attractive support conditions at the investment and operational stages, "receded" virtually two quarters, shrinking by 50%. The decline did not last long, and already in May, the market is starting to grow even faster, concluding by the number of offers generated in the EasySolar app.The analysis was conducted based on the activities of EasySolar users, i.e. companies selling solar installations. Every day, these companies use EasySolar software in the process of selling photovoltaic micro installations, preparing the installation concept, economic analyzes, and offers for customers. Data from EasySolar can be considered as accurately reflecting the market because it relates to the work of several thousand users actively working on the EasySolar application every day. The data concern not only European users, because users worldwide also use EasySolar. However, as a result of the global epidemic, it can be assumed that the slowdown affected almost all global markets equally. The report therefore also reflects the situation in Europe.During the pandemic, there was a sharp decrease in traffic in the EasySolar app, i.e. a decrease in the sales activities of users of the software. The biggest crisis was recorded in the first week of April when the company's sales activity decreased by 48% compared to the peak in mid-February.However, the decline did not last long. At the end of April, the PV industry was again rushed off its feet, and at the beginning of May, EasySolar again noted a record number of user actions, exceeding by more than 8.9% the peak moment from mid-February this year. Looking at the upward trend after mid-April, it can be concluded that the market, despite a temporary recession, is quickly returning to its previous growth rate.More data from the pandemic period with charts can be found in the report on the EasySolar website:https://easysolar-app.com/2020/05/15/report-the-progressive-increase-of-the-photovoltaic-micro-installation-market-after-a-rapid-decline-in-april/