ArcVera Renewables launches energy storage project technical service offering

ArcVera Renewables, a leading provider of consulting and technical services for renewable energy projects with more than 40 years of global experience, is now providing expert technical, financial, and independent engineering services for stand-alone energy storage or hybrid projects.



With over 100-gigawatts of operating renewable energy projects supported across 6 of 7 continents, ArcVera is recognized as one of the top technical consultants in the industry. Leaning on its expertise in both high-frequency time series resource and energy storage, ArcVera will enable a reliable and durable integration of storage capacities into a renewable energy plant design. Its evaluations will also include assessments of the manufacture and supply chain to assure the plant can be built and performs as designed. Post-construction, ArcVera will evaluate and advise operations, asset management, software controls, and best-practice maintenance."Energy storage technology is fast becoming an economic standalone or hybrid solution for renewable energy project developers. With our advanced technical expertise sitting at the intersection of resource and energy storage assessment, we can deliver the accurate and bankable insights they need to deploy storage capacities effectively. Such highly specialized skills are what clients want to be able to rely on to make confident project development decisions, lower their risks, and maximize project value.", commented Gregory S. Poulos, CEO of ArcVera Renewables.About ArcVera RenewablesArcVera Renewables provides finance-grade consulting and technical services for wind, solar and storage projects worldwide. For the last four decades, ArcVera Renewables has been dedicated to delivering next-generation innovation in renewable energy to meet the needs of landowners, project developers, investors, project owners and operators globally. We provide technically sound and accuracy-driven technical services, including prospecting and resource assessment, independent technical and financial engineering, as well as plant optimization, operations and repowering.For more information please visit www.ArcVera.com