Zen Ecosystems Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

Zen LOOP intelligently responds to electric utility pricing signals, demand response programs, and many other energy or weather-related inputs while applying artificial intelligence to offer greater energy savings."By taking in a range of inputs from utility, weather, or on site devices, Zen Loop is able to accurately forecast and predict a building's required electricity usage and make intelligent micro adjustments to save a customer money and reduce greenhouse emissions, while still maintaining comfort for the occupants", says James Muraca, VP of Product at Zen Ecosystems.Judges Highlight: "Impressed at how Zen LOOP intelligently responds to electric utility pricing signals, demand response programs, and many other energy or weather-related inputs while applying artificial intelligence to offer greater energy savings. The feature of built in advanced weather tracking and forecasting technologies that anticipate grid strain and demand response events will help proactively mitigate outages."About Zen EcosystemsZen Ecosystems provides intelligent energy management solutions for businesses and consumers. Zen HQ is an energy management system designed for the unique needs of businesses and utilities to provide insights and control over multi-site commercial energy usage while delivering the fastest payback in the market. The Zen Thermostat is a beautiful, simple connected device for home and business that also enables multi-system operators to enhance the customer experience. Zen Ecosystems was recognized in 2018 as the Gold Stevie Award Winner for Energy Industry Innovation of the year. In 2019, Zen was recognized again as a Gold Stevie Award winner for Company of the Year in Energy followed by winning the People's Choice Award in the Energy Category. Learn more at http://zenecosystems.com.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.Contact:Nicole RicouardMarketing Directornicole.ricouard@zenecosystems.com949-359-8208