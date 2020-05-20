EU PVSEC 2020 goes online

The 37th edition of the European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) goes online and will open its virtual doors from Monday 7 to Friday 11 September 2020.



More Headlines Articles

The EU PVSEC is a must-attend event for PV experts and has been for decades. It attracts the global PV community to conduct business, to network and to present and discuss the latest developments and innovations in Photovoltaics. It is the world-renowned science-to-science, and science-to-industry platform with a full and exclusive focus on the global PV Solar sector.With the rise of webinars and virtual PV communities during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the EU PVSEC is getting ready to step into a digital age. EU PVSEC online offers a platform for PV experts to present concepts and poster sessions and to exchange knowledge in a global community.Sharing high-level content without travel expenses"This first online EU PVSEC allows us to combine our vision to empower global PV communities to connect in a convenient and sustainable way with our high level of scientific, technical, business, and societal content." - Professor Wim Sinke, member of the EU PVSEC Executive Committee.The event-team is currently working on an interactive experience that will focus on live presentations and interaction, including live networking and exhibition features. An online event brings a lot of opportunities for new ways to share knowledge and to network. "We are convinced that these format innovations will not only benefit this year's event but also in-person conferences in the future" says Professor Sinke.Powerful interactive platform with multiple functionalitiesDetails of the full range of options for virtual interaction and formats for presentation will be communicated very soon.The large number of abstracts that have been submitted cover the entire range of PV research, technologies and applications, focusing on the latest scientific, technological and market-related trend. They provide an overview on the latest R&D in photovoltaic technology from leading experts at research institutes, universities and solar companies."Based on the high quality of abstracts received, I am sure that all of you are looking forward to sharing your excellent research results. Even though we will not be able to meet in person this year I look forward to catching up with your work and to jointly advancing the progress of PV" - says Dr. Robert Kenny from the European Commission Joint Research Centre and EU PVSEC Technical Programme Chair.Exhibitors present their innovations and will be widely visibleApart from the Conference the EU PVSEC Exhibition also provides first-hand opportunities to digitally meet global innovators in these challenging times full of new possibilities.The event will include virtual showrooms where exhibitors can present their innovative products and services. Attendees will be able to visit exhibitors and to discuss questions with them.The EU PVSEC has been at the center of PV innovation for more than four decades. Once again, this conference will be the place for sharing experiences and presenting innovative technologies that will be part of tomorrow's energy portfolio.Background EU PVSECThe EU PVSEC is the largest international Conference for Photovoltaic research, technologies and applications and at the same time a PV Industry Exhibition, where specialized PV Industry presents technologies, innovations and new concepts in the upstream PV sector. It gathers the global PV community to present and discuss the latest developments in Photovoltaics, to network and to conduct business.It is the world renowned science-to-science and science-to-industry platform with a full and only focus on the global PV Solar sector.The conference programme is coordinated by the European Commission Joint Research Centre.