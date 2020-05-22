Black & Veatch, ENACT Systems Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Commercial Solar in Southeast Asia

Black & Veatch, a global provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and ENACT Systems Inc., a leader in cloud-based software for the solar industry, today announced a strategic partnership designed to elevate commercial solar project management to new heights in Southeast Asia.



Driven by the global march towards decarbonization and sustainability, large solar projects in this region are becoming highly distributed and increasingly complex. And the market is growing - Black & Veatch estimates that Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam will see an additional 19 GW in solar installations and capacity by 2024. But with COVID-19 driving a shift towards new, digital-based working models, traditional project management has been set aside as project execution continues to evolve into the digital age. By embracing the power of automation, the solar industry can optimize project management while introducing new opportunities in efficiency and productivity.To do this, Black & Veatch's Global Distributed Energy business will combine its experience and industry-leading service and EPC offerings with the ENACT cloud-based platform to automate development and deployment processes for distributed solar projects across Southeast Asia. By digitizing the entire project design and development process, the platform helps manage project design, management, financing, execution and asset management needs across multiple countries in the region, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. In doing so, the platform will help streamline efforts while delivering greater efficiencies across the entire solar project life cycle."As a global leader in renewable energy, Black & Veatch has contributed to more than 2,000 solar PV installations around the world," said Mitesh Patel, Director of Black & Veatch's Renewable Energy business in Asia. "Pairing our deep technical expertise in renewables with ENACT's unique cloud-based platform will allow us to broaden and expand our EPC offerings within the region, particularly when it comes to the growing commercial rooftop solar market. Embracing this advanced technology reflects Black & Veatch's commitment to innovation and working in new ways.""Distributed energy, led by solar, will continue to grow as commercial and industrial customers in Southeast Asia look to reduce fixed costs while benefitting from third-party financing," said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of ENACT Systems Inc. "In the post-COVID-19 world, the complexity of renewable project development will only increase as business teams continue to work remotely, avoiding physical engagement while still getting work done on time. Digital platforms will be even more crucial to ensure timely and effective transactions throughout this time."Black & Veatch is supporting a global banking and financial leader that is working to decarbonize its operations by relying on 100-percent renewable energy. As part of this effort, Black & Veatch is deploying solar PV at approximately 1,000 retail branch sites throughout the U.S., and is providing EPC, program management, and operations and maintenance services across all sites.Black & Veatch has implemented more than 100 GW of solar and wind energy through its full range of EPC services and capabilities. The company has over 100 MW of battery energy storage experience and has deployed more than 700 distributed energy buildouts.About Black & VeatchBlack & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.About ENACT Systems, Inc.Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, ENACT Systems has offices in India and UAE. Its smart energy platform for renewable energy projects allows design, financing, installation management and asset management on a single cloud platform. Enact digital platform for solar projects is actively used by thousands of users in North America, Middle East, India and South Asia, in thirteen country markets, with over $1 billion of solar projects processed annually.