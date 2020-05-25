Schletter Group relocates to larger site in China

Kirchdorf/Haag, May 25, 2020. Schletter Group, the international manufacturer of solar-mounting systems, remains on a growth course: with the relocation of its Shanghai site to a new plant, the company is significantly expanding its production capacities in China.



"At our new location, which is perfectly tailored to our requirements, we now have the capacities we need for our growing business," said Florian Roos, CEO of the Schletter Group. In the new plant, which spans approximately 18,000 square meters, about 400 Schletter employees will from now on manufacture solar-mounting systems for the global market. "And the new plant also offers us room for a potential future expansion."The Schletter Group has maintained its own production site in Shanghai since 2010. "Due to the high capacity utilization, we have reached natural limits at the old site in the last few years," Roos added. In addition to providing a considerably larger production area, the new site also features improvements in automation technology and production logistics. "The new site will enable us to process orders faster and more efficiently."Since the relocation in March, production at the new site has already been running at full speed. In the first quarter of 2020, the Schletter Group has manufactured and delivered mounting systems with a volume of 300 MW in China, the bulk of which was already produced at the new site. Roos expressed his gratitude to the employees who organized the move: "To accomplish the relocation of a complete production facility exactly on schedule is already a great achievement under normal conditions," Schletter CEO emphasized. "The fact that our colleagues managed to do this in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic deserves the greatest recognition."About the Schletter GroupThe Schletter Group is one of the leading manufacturers in the world of photovoltaic mounting systems made of aluminium and steel. The Group manufactures mounting systems for roofs, façades and open areas (solar farms). With an international network of production, distribution and service companies, the Schletter Group is active in all important international markets. The Schletter Group has around 650 employees in total.www.schletter-group.com