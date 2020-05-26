Alliant Energy announces six new solar projects in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (May 26, 2020) - Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) announces plans to acquire and advance 675 megawatts (MW) of solar in mostly rural areas in six Wisconsin counties: Grant, Jefferson, Richland, Rock, Sheboygan and Wood. The projects are the next step in the company's Clean Energy Blueprint, a strategic roadmap to cost-effectively accelerate renewable energy while reducing carbon emissions.



Once operational, the energy from the projects will be enough to power 175,000 homes per year - making Alliant Energy the largest owner-operator of solar in Wisconsin. Collectively, these projects are expected to create more than 1,200 local construction jobs, and, once operational, will provide an estimated $80 million in local tax revenues over the next 30 years."Solar energy is a smart investment for our Wisconsin customers," said David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy's Wisconsin energy company. "At a time when much is changing, these projects will provide steady revenue to Wisconsin communities, create new construction, operation and maintenance jobs, and provide our customers with reliable and sustainable energy for years to come. Along with the rest of the Clean Energy Blueprint, these projects will help customers avoid more than $2 billion in long-term costs."Alliant Energy previously announced its plan to install 1,000 MW of solar generation in Wisconsin by 2023; the projects announced today mark the first phase of that plan and include:Location Size DeveloperGrant County 200 megawatts NextEra Energy ResourcesSheboygan County 150 megawatts Ranger PowerWood County 150 megawatts SavionJefferson County 75 megawatts Ranger PowerRock County 50 megawatts Geronimo EnergyRichland County 50 megawatts SavionThe transition to solar energy is driven by changing economics for generation, customer sustainability goals, improvements in renewable technology and the company's commitment to sustainable practices. The projects, along with the recently announced retirement of the Edgewater Generating Station in Sheboygan, further Alliant Energy's goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fueled generation by 40 percent.This week, Alliant Energy will file a Certificate of Authority application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to acquire and advance these projects; docket number 6680-CE-182. The company expects a PSCW decision in the first half of 2021.For more information about Alliant Energy's Wisconsin Clean Energy Blueprint, visit poweringwhatsnext.alliantenergy.com/clean-energy.