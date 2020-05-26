Dr. Gerhard Cromme, Former Chairman of Supervisory Board at Siemens AG and ThyssenKrupp AG, Joins Highview Power’s Board of Directors

LONDON - May 12, 2020 - Highview Power, the global leader in long-duration energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce that Dr. Gerhard Cromme, former Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Siemens AG and ThyssenKrupp AG, will join its Board of Directors.



Dr. Cromme's entire career has been focused on driving growth of technology and industrial brands. He brings a wealth of experience from decades of appointments to notable boards in Germany and France. Dr. Cromme currently serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Auto1, Member of the Supervisory Board of ClearVAT AG, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Aroundtown SA,and Target Global."Having Dr. Cromme's leadership experience is more important than ever as we work to expand and grow our cryogenic energy storage technology in markets around the world," said Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Highview Power. "We are honoured to have an executive of his calibre join our team. His decision to come to Highview Power as such a well-respected advisor and advocate in energy and technology sectors speaks volumes about his belief in our technology and growth plans."Dr. Cromme started his career with the French group Compagnie de Saint-Gobain before moving on to the Krupp Group, where he held the position of Chairman of the Executive Board of the Group holding company. Following the merger with Thyssen, Dr. Cromme became Chairman of the Executive Board of the newly formed ThyssenKrupp where he led the company until 2001 and subsequently served as Chairman of its Supervisory Board until 2013. From 2007 to 2018, Mr. Cromme was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG.Dr. Cromme has worked extensively with policymakers in both government and industry, serving as Chairman of the Government Commission for the German Corporate Governance Code and Chairman of European Round Table of Industrialists.Dr. Cromme studied law at Münster University and Lausanne University, and economics at the Sorbonne and Harvard University (PMD). He earned a doctorate in law at Münster University. He was awarded the Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, and he was appointed Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor for his work in Franco-German relations.Highview Power's award-winning CRYOBattery™ technology utilizes air, which is cooled, stored as a liquid, then converted back to gas to drive a turbine, which produces electricity. It is the only long-duration energy storage solution available today that can provide up to weeks of energy storage, can be scaled to grid-sized capacity, has no geographic constraints, and uses no exotic metals or harmful chemicals. Highview Power enables critical operations for utilities and independent power producers by delivering the lowest-cost clean energy storage solution for large scale, long-duration applications.About Highview PowerHighview Power is a designer and developer of the CRYOBattery™, a proprietary cryogenic energy storage system that delivers reliable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage to enable a 100 percent renewable energy future. Its proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and can deliver anywhere from 20 MW/100 MWh to more than 200 MW/2 GWh of energy and has a lifespan of over 30 years. Developed using proven components from mature industries, it delivers pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints and can be configured to convert waste heat and cold to power. For more information, please visit: http://www.highviewpower.com.