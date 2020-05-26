'Lockdown Learning' for heat network designers, developers and operators

Free heat network webinars have been made available on-demand by Switch2 Energy, which has also announced the next topics in its live online seminar series for June and July

The free webinars cover the latest know-how in planning, designing, developing and operating heat networks. Content is targeted at local authorities, housing associations, private developers, designers, consultants and contractors - with responsibility for community and district heating schemes.



Current webinars available on-demand include:• Why remote connectivity should be part of your plant maintenance strategy• Return temperatures and efficiency - how to use metering to monitor performance• The Heat Network Market Framework - 2020 consultation: summary of proposals & next steps• How to get the best out of your heat network: The closed protocol mythFuture live heat network webinars are taking place throughout June and July. These include:• Moving to a proactive maintenance strategy for reliability and cost saving (available 2 & 4 June)• Improving heat network efficiency to achieve net-zero targets (available 16 & 18 June)• Why design, build and operate your heat network? (available 30 June & 2 July)• Future technologies for net-zero heat networks (available 8 & 10 July)• How ESCo set up can ensure compliance with regulations and improve customer services standards (available 14 & 16 July)• Raising district heating performance with connected Heat Interface Units (HIU) & remote diagnosis (available 28 & 30 July)