'Lockdown Learning' for heat network designers, developers and operators
Free heat network webinars have been made available on-demand by Switch2 Energy, which has also announced the next topics in its live online seminar series for June and July
The free webinars cover the latest know-how in planning, designing, developing and operating heat networks. Content is targeted at local authorities, housing associations, private developers, designers, consultants and contractors - with responsibility for community and district heating schemes.
• Why remote connectivity should be part of your plant maintenance strategy
• Return temperatures and efficiency - how to use metering to monitor performance
• The Heat Network Market Framework - 2020 consultation: summary of proposals & next steps
• How to get the best out of your heat network: The closed protocol myth
Future live heat network webinars are taking place throughout June and July. These include:
• Moving to a proactive maintenance strategy for reliability and cost saving (available 2 & 4 June)
• Improving heat network efficiency to achieve net-zero targets (available 16 & 18 June)
• Why design, build and operate your heat network? (available 30 June & 2 July)
• Future technologies for net-zero heat networks (available 8 & 10 July)
• How ESCo set up can ensure compliance with regulations and improve customer services standards (available 14 & 16 July)
• Raising district heating performance with connected Heat Interface Units (HIU) & remote diagnosis (available 28 & 30 July)
