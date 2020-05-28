All Energy Solar Is Back on Top (Of Roofs), Installing Panels to Meet Solar Demand

All Energy Solar, has gone back to work installing and maintaining solar systems for residential and commercial properties in multiple states — including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Iowa and New York.



Demand is high for solar across the country. According to a new report from the US Energy Information Administration, renewable energy is growing in 2020 — the electric power sector is poised to add 12.7 gigawatts of utility-scale solar capacity in the United States. Those new solar panels will be able to produce the equivalent renewable energy to that currently consumed by more than 1.5 million homes.As people stay home and use more electricity during the day, they're considering their carbon footprints, and seeing even more clearly the need for abundant, affordable and clean energy. The cost of solar has fallen more than 20 percent over the past five years, according to Energy Sage, a green energy marketplace.Residential and consumer customers are also eligible for a federal tax credit for 26 percent of the cost of their system if installed in 2020, and rebates are available in certain regions. In addition to the rebates and tax credits, low interest rates and zero percent financing make a solar loan another affordable option for those thinking about making the switch."Once solar was deemed an essential service, All Energy Solar wasted no time getting our crews trained in on new safety procedures and back to work," says Michael Allen, president and co-owner of All Energy Solar. "We are installing solar energy systems on customer rooftops quickly and efficiently, and getting those arrays switched on so our customers can take advantage of available rebates and tax credits — and harness their own energy from the sun.""We recommend anyone looking at clean energy solutions contact a reputable, local solar installer like All Energy Solar for advice. We are doing free virtual consultations and can help walk customers through their options for tax credits, rebates and financing," adds Allen. "There's never been a better moment to save with solar."All Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers looking to make the transition to solar energy. The company provides accurate return on investment forecasting, direct financing, and hands-on help navigating the incentive and rebate process. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems at competitive prices and monitors and maintains the systems after installation. To learn more, visit www.allenergysolar.com.