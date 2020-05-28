GAF Energy Launches Virtual Sales, Design, and Support Program for Roofers

San Francisco, CA (May 28, 2020)--GAF Energy, a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, today announced the launch of a fully virtual sales, design, and support program for GAF Master EliteⓇ and Certified Contractors that install GAF Energy products. The new virtual services will allow roofers to maintain sales and essential services while observing expert health guidelines for social distancing during the COVID 19 crisis.



"GAF Energy is here for the roofing community. We're a part of a company that has operated through several historic global challenges, including pandemics, and we're committed to being here for our partners through this crisis," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "These new services include training and full online support to ensure contractors are well-equipped to continue their essential service while keeping all parties involved safe. Together we will get through these unprecedented times."GAF Energy empowers roofing contractors across the U.S. with a comprehensive and economical approach to solar installations. The GAF Energy solar system couples innovative, attractive, and affordable solar technology with fast, easy installation. Designed to provide a good-looking, low-profile alternative to typical rack-mounted solar panels -- which are typically drilled through the roof's shingles -- GAF Energy solar integrates directly with the roofing system and is part of the primary water-shedding layer. The company recently announced new super high-efficiency solar panels to optimize a customer's power output and maximize aesthetic appeal.To learn more about the new virtual sales and support available to GAF Master EliteⓇ and Certified Contractors that install GAF Energy products visit: https://www.gaf.energy/roofers/About GAF EnergyGAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy.