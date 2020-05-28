SEIA Statement on Treasury Department Guidance on Safe Harbor Change

New guidance from the Treasury Department confirms that the safe harbor provisions for the solar Investment Tax Credit will be extended until Oct. 15 as a result of the pandemic, giving solar companies more time to qualify for the important credit.

Following is a statement from Erin Duncan, vice president of congressional affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association:"We appreciate the additional layer of clarity the Treasury Department has provided with respect to solar projects started in 2019. Today's action shows that solar energy is an economic driver with bipartisan appeal. This action is among a number of steps policymakers can take to add jobs, inject tens of billions of dollars into the economy and help this country recover from this awful crisis in red states and blue states alike."###About SEIA®:The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.