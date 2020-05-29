CIRCOR Announces RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve

CIRCOR International, Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of differentiated technology products and sub-systems, announces the RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve, ideal for optimizing equipment efficiency and simplifying blowdown operations. The bottom blowdown valve features a unique angle design that offers quick and problem-free clearing particulate and dissolved solids from the bottoms of steam and hot water boilers. Additional controls promote trouble-free operation over a longer lifetime.



The RTK blowdown valve's seat design enhances valve life with hardened trim and an anti-flashing seat that protects the valve body from cavitation and flashing effects. The angle design manages and reduces pressure in a single stage configuration for PN 63 / DN 20 to PN 160 / DN 50 applications. This means there is no need for frequent replacement or valve rebuilding during routine maintenance.Two styles of quick-open angle blowdown valves are available for high pressure conditions - pneumatic-powered or manual actuation. Both reduce needless water or steam loss with a quick-open feature to fully expel waste materials. Available end connections include a flanged version and a butt weld.RTK blowdown valves offer additional controls, including special hardened valve trim material that reduces leakage. A stuffing box and high external tightness from high-grade grooved metal gaskets translates into less maintenance, while the valve's special guided cone head construction results in less vibration. A reduced area cross-section of bonnet zone means there will be fewer pressure shocks.For more information on how the RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve helps maintain a clean boiler operation, contact us at www.circor.com/rtk/contact.###About RTK®, Schroedahl, and CIRCOR International, Inc.CIRCOR RTK® is an international leader in the design, manufacture, distribution, and service of control valves and related equipment. In its fourth decade, the company continues to engineer innovative and reliable control technology for optimization of customer control circuits. CIRCOR RTK® produces high-quality control and shut off valves ideal for industrial, process, petrochemical, and power applications. It also offers effective electric and pneumatic linear actuators, sensors, and controllers. For more information about RTK® products, visit www.circor.com/rtk.With the invention of the original Automatic Recirculation Valve for pump protection, CIRCOR SCHROEDAHL is an international leader in pump protection and flow control technology. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and maintains high-class specialty pump protection and control valves. CIRCOR SCHROEDAHL valves are designed at the highest level of quality for high-pressure applications in nuclear and fossil power, industrial process, and commercial systems, as well as production, extraction, and refining systems in the oil and gas sector. For more information about SCHROEDAHL products, visit https://www.circor.com/schroedahl.CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. The company's strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR's operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the company's website at www.circor.com.