SEIA Statement on Racial Injustices and its Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Below is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):



More Headlines Articles

"Following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and too many other brown and black colleagues, friends, and family, we share in the heartache and rage over such sustained and systematic racism in our country. SEIA's commitment to relentlessly pursuing diversity, equity, and inclusion, now more than ever, takes on an even greater urgency."Today we unequivocally say: Black Lives Matter."We stand in solidarity with the protesters who are fed up, frustrated and disappointed that our country has not addressed racial injustices. We add our voice to the cacophony of those demanding justice and equality."We are in the midst of a brutal period in our nation's history. More than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus, tens of millions of people have lost their jobs and our economy is imperiled. As we envision and advocate for the important role the solar industry will play in rebuilding our nation's economy, SEIA recommits itself and our industry to ensuring that racial justice and opportunity for all remain core values of our work."###About SEIAÂ®:The Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.