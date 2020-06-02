Ingeteam reaches 50GW installed wind capacity milestone

Spain, June 2, 2020 - Ingeteam, a global technology Group specialized in electric power conversion, has announced today that it commissioned 50 GW of electrical wind power conversion equipment to date, thanks to consistently strong sales of wind power converters and wind control cabinets.



Ingeteam entered the wind industry in 1995 working on the development of variable-speed machines. They were the first manufacturer to launch DFIG Converters in the market. 25 years later this technology is still the golden standard in the industry, and with 50GW on the clock, Ingeteam's position as the world number one supplier of wind power converters in terms of installed capacity remains unchallenged."This steady performance is largely supported by our company's long-term commitment to continuous innovation, backed by industry-leading R&D investment levels. 5% of the company's turnover is re-invested in new product developments and over 400 employees work in R&D labs." commented Alberto Barcia, Commercial Director of Ingeteam's Wind Business Unit."Our sales were also strengthened by timely investments in key emerging markets, notably Brazil and India. We were able to establish our company as the leader in these two key wind markets, which have been key important engines of our growth ever since.", Barcia continued.In 2019, Ingeteam reported once again a healthy growth of its global wind business with 4GW delivered worldwide. The company offers a wide range of proven, in-house developed electrical equipment up to 15 MW for both onshore and offshore applications. Thanks to its localized and agile manufacturing strategy, Ingeteam can supply its customers flexibly from cutting-edge production facilities in Europe, Asia, North and South America, and consistently meet the industry's highest-level quality standards.Earlier this year, Ingeteam launched its latest innovation, a new-generation of wind power converters developed for high power DFIG application ranging from 6 to 8MW. This new converter technology is very grid-friendly, and includes FRT, SCR and SSR features. It complies with the most stringent grid codes, enabling it to be deployed anywhere in the world. In particular, they are the technology of choice for emerging markets such as India or Brazil.For more information please visit www.ingeteam.comAbout Ingeteam GroupIngeteam is an international technological Group specialized in electric power conversion. Its state of the art developments in power and control electronics (inverters, frequency converters, controllers and protections), rotative electric machines (Indar motors, generators and submersible motor&pumps sets), systems (electromechanical engineering and automation projects), and services (operation & maintenance services), enables it to provide the best solutions in different sectors, namely: wind, solar PV, hydro and fossil fuel power generation; metal and mineral processing; mining; marine; rail traction; waters; e-vehicle charging and power grid automation, always achieving sustainable and efficient energy generation, transmission, distribution and consumption.The company operates throughout the world, and is permanently based in 22 countries, with a headcount of 4,000. R&D is the backbone of its business activity, in which 5% of its turnover is annually invested.www.ingeteam.com