Agilitas Energy Secured Site for Non-Wires Energy Storage Project in Long Island City

Agilitas Energy, a leading Northeast energy developer, has recently secured a project site to install a 4.95 MWac / 20.6 MWh battery energy storage system in Long Island City after winning one of the largest competitive energy storage projects in New York City - Con Edison's Newtown Non-Wires Solutions Energy Storage System Request for Proposals published in August 2019.



More Headlines Articles

The Newtown Non-Wires Solutions RFP was released to identify qualified developers to help Con Edison resolve the predicted substation overload challenge in the coming years. Forecasts show that grid load demand in the Borden, Sunnyside, and Maspeth networks in Queens have been rapidly growing and threatens to overwhelm capacity. Energy storage systems have been the new eco-friendly solution to combat the grid's peak load demand in the summer months and will help accelerate the retirement of the aging peaker plants that emit pollutants into the air. Additionally, the non-wires solution will bring cost-saving benefits for Con Edison's customers, as the high costs for implementing the traditional wired solutions will be reflected on end customers' utility bills.Agilitas Energy won the Non-Wires Solutions award, standing out with its deep knowledge in energy storage, strong track record of delivering projects under tight timelines in sophisticated markets, as well as close partnership with industry players and suppliers, especially Integrated Storage Technologies (IST). Agilitas is partnering with the leading storage technology company, IST, to provide the operational control platform for the project."Winning one of the largest energy storage contracts in New York City is a major milestone for Agilitas because it signifies additional recognition of our experience and expertise in energy storage and also allows us to make a big impact relieving grid pressure for the residents of Queens while helping control the cost of electricity," said Barrett Bilotta, President of Agilitas Energy.Cory Mourer, CEO of IST, said "We're excited to be supporting this project with IST's proprietary software and controls platform. Our technology will allow Agilitas to unlock the full value of energy storage for the benefit of energy customers in Queens."After investigating and pursuing multiple potential sites, Agilitas finally selected a site location in Long Island City. The property is well-sited in a heavy industrial zone and will reduce peak demand in one of the most congested locations in the Con Edison electrical system. The design, engineering, permitting and procurement work have already begun. The project is targeted to commence construction in November this year and be mechanically complete in May 2021 with operations commencing in the same month.About Agilitas Energy LLCAgilitas Energy is a leading commercial solar and energy storage developer and owner / operator in the Northeast. The Company is expert in the full cycle of development, construction, and distribution of utility-scale clean energy projects. The Agilitas team has developed and/or built over 100 MW of solar PV systems since 2014 and is actively developing multiple solar PV and energy storage projects in the Northeast. Agilitas invests in energy projects at various stages, from inception to full entitlement to commercial operation.More information can be found at: https://www.agilitasenergy.com