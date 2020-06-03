Unirac Earns Miami-Dade Product Approval

Unirac, Inc., North America's leading manufacturer of PV mounting systems, is pleased to announce its



SOLARMOUNT PV Mounting system is the first solar racking product to receive a Notice of Acceptance(NOA) product approval for construction in Miami-Dade County, Florida. With its provisions for HighVelocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) wind conditions, Miami-Dade has the most stringent building coderequirements in the United States. The NOA (NOA No. 19-0429.02) will significantly reduce the cost and timeline for residential solar installation throughout the state of Florida and in other high wind regions.The Miami-Dade County Product Approval System is an internationally recognized protocol to evaluate the standards and quality of building products in severe high wind environments. The NOA establishes code compliance and provides a pre-approval of the building product, thus simplifying the design, permitting and approval process, resulting in cost savings of several hundred dollars per project. Solar contractors in other high wind areas also benefit from the Miami-Dade NOA. Authorities Having Jurisdiction across Florida, in other coastal states, and as far away as the Caribbean, Guam and Hawaii accept the NOA as meeting their local product approval requirements.Ernest Gallegos, Unirac's Director of Products, said, "A Miami-Dade NOA is the gold standard of product approvals for high wind regions. This achievement reflects our dedication to providing high quality products with exceptional engineering, and to Better Solar Starts Here, our commitment to provide our customers the best end-to-end experience, from design to final installation, allowing them to reduce costs and focus on growing their business. We appreciate the partnership of Miami-Dade County in attaining this challenging product evaluation."The NOA is available at www.Unirac.com or from Miami-Dade. Unirac will host a free webinar on Friday,June 26 at 1pm EDT for solar contractors who would like to learn more about Miami Dade NOA; register here to reserve a space. For more information about Unirac products please contact your Unirac distributor or contact Unirac at (505) 248-2702 or info@unirac.com.About Unirac, Inc.UNIRAC is the leading provider of solar PV installation products and services for residential, commercial, and light utility solar installation. With more than 20 years of experience serving global solar markets, UNIRAC products have been installed more than 750,000 times and are helping to provide more than 5 gigawatts of clean, sustainable energy. Proudly headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, UNIRAC products are installed by leading solar contractors worldwide. For more information, visit www.unirac.com, follow @Unirac on Twitter or @UniracSolar on Instagram, or connect on Facebook and LinkedIn.