MORE WEBINARS IN ONGOING ALL-ENERGY/DCARBONISE 2020 WEBINAR SERIES

Four more webinars will feature this month in the ongoing All-Energy/Dcarbonise 2020 webinar series. This month's, on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 June, will focus on â€˜Meet the Minister' with Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Scottish Government Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands; â€˜The resurgence of onshore wind'; â€˜Speed and scale'; and â€˜Community and local energy: A beacon for 2030'.



We were delighted by the reception to our first series of webinars in mid-May on the original dates for All-Energy/Dcarbonise 2020," said Event Director, Peter Bloor of Reed Exhibitions. "Pre-event registrations stood at 4,002 and over 3,600 were in our audience on the day, including those who used the â€˜on demand' service."It wasn't just the figures that delighted us but the feedback too with comments such as: "Excellent presentation with some very interesting and well-informed presenters and an excellent range of questions and answers"; "Outstanding, an incredible opportunity to have access to incredible people right from your desk"; and "The webinars were well presented with interesting papers which can be referred to again in further discussions about the subject matter". Our first four webinars are all available to watch at https://forum.all-energy.co.uk/category/on-demand"Our next quartet of webinars features highly relevant and topical issues, alongside stellar line-ups. We look forward to two busy and enlightening days, I am also delighted to state that our webinar series will be a fixed addition to All-Energy Dcarbonise, until our main show in November and beyond. Thank you for your continued support."Meet the MinisterIn the â€˜Meet the Minister' session (17 June 10:00-11:30) chaired by Jim Smith, Managing Director of SSE Renewables, Paul Wheelhouse MSP will discuss the importance of a green recovery and our continued transition to a net-zero economy, including the need to accelerate action to reduce emissions from heating our homes and buildings. He will be available for questions from the audience.Then Jim Smith and Claire Mack, CEO of Scottish renewables will reflect on what the Minister has talked about and what it means to them, and their respective organisations, and both will also be available for questions.The resurgence of onshore windFrom 14:00-15:30 on Wednesday 17 June, Lesley McNeil, will chair a stellar cast of panellists - Lindsay McQuade, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables; Rachel Anderson, Head of External Affairs, RES; Clare Foster, Head of Clean Energy, Partner, Banking and Finance, Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP and Laura Fleming, Head Wind Farm Solutions North Europe and Middle East, Siemens Gamesa.Onshore wind is the lowest cost route to decarbonising our electricity system, and today UK onshore wind companies are confident and planning for future growth. Industry is scaling up to deliver new merchant-based projects, while an expected 2021 Contract for Difference (CfD) auction will give utilities and financiers the confidence they need to invest in new onshore wind. After five years in the doldrums, onshore wind is back with fresh momentum and drive.Our panel will explore the reasons behind onshore wind's resurgence; look at how different players are funding new projects, what effect the CfD auction will have, and what role onshore wind can play in our green economic recovery.Speed and scaleTo deliver net zero by 2050, with expected growth, we must completely replace the world's energy system of today with something twice the size and greenhouse gas-free during the next 30 years. Energy numbers are big. Mega and Giga will not be enough. We must get to Tera and fast, we have less than one billion seconds to do it.the panel members in the â€˜Speed and scale' webinar (Thursday 18 June 10:00-11:30) are each grappling with how to deliver clean energy on that scale in power, heat, transport, or all three.Chaired by Matthew Knight of Siemens Energy, who will also talk about power, and about hydrogen as a clean alternative to fossil fuels, the panel comprises Charlotte Owen, Policy Manager, The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) and a member of District Heating Divas; Graeme Cooper, Project Director, Transport Decarbonisation, Nation Grid; Dame Julia King, The Baroness Brown of Cambridge DBE, FREng FRS. They will talk specifically about large scale heat, transport, policy, and overall strategy and take questions from the audience.Community and local energy: A beacon for 2030It is apt that in Community Energy Fortnight this topic should come under the webinar spotlight on Thursday 18 June (12:30-14:00). Chaired by Chris Morris, Manager of Local Energy Scotland, this session will highlight the increasingly important role community and local energy will play in our future decarbonised world. We already have the tools and technologies at our fingertips to build a greener future - communities, local authorities, housing associations and small businesses are already harnessing these to great effect.Panellists Jodie Giles, Project Manager, Regen, Dr Afsheen Rashid MBE, Founding Director, CEO, Repowering London; and Scott Mathieson, Network Planning and Regulation Director, SP Energy Networks will explain what's already being done and how, together, we can design a local energy future. Total attendance at All-Energy/Dcarbonise 2019 was 7,871 - including the First Minister of Scotland, the Scottish Energy Minister and over 600 other speakers over the two days. All-Energy and the co-located Dcarbonise will be held Wednesday 4 and Thursday 4 November 2020. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste ScotlandThe Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United KingdomFurther information and visitor registration is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com