CLIR BRINGS CLARITY TO SOLAR WITH NEW APP, CALLS FOR INDUSTRY PARTNERS

Vancouver, 8th June 2020 - Clir Renewables, the leading provider of performance assessment software for renewable energy, has today announced the launch of its optimization platform for solar assets. Answering the call from its existing clients to open the firm's AI-driven monitoring and optimization offering to multi-tech renewable portfolios, Clir will be phasing the roll-out of the solar platform over the coming months in order to guarantee the platform addresses the glaring gaps in the solar market.



In 2022, globally utility scale wind and solar PV electricity generation could lose $22 billion from fixable technical underperformance issues. While this issue is being met head-on in wind by project owners hiring innovative firms like Clir which use data to guide service providers in addressing asset performance issues, in solar this has in many instances remained an afterthought.Gareth Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Clir, said "A lack of O&M innovation in recent years has resulted in project owners missing out on the performance potential of their solar assets. The market has become a race to the bottom, with everyone spending as little as possible on O&M and asset management - a key part of which is high-quality, comprehensive, and properly-labelled data collection. This has not gone unnoticed by our long-standing wind clients that also hold solar assets"To date, solar O&M has been shaped by an over-reliance on inward-looking SCADA data. This data must be set in its geospatial context and be fed through a common model that considers all available on-site sensors or else owners simply do not know whether underperformance is due to a fault with the panel, cloud cover, or shade caused by the immediate environment.Clir's artificial intelligence analyzes solar asset health and performance data in the context of their environment, building an algorithm designed to support owners in developing a true understanding of the behavior of each asset and its relationship not just to its peers, but to the fleet and, eventually, the industry as a whole. This means that asset owners can identify not only when there is underperformance, but the root cause.Gareth continued: "Feedback to date has indicated that the industry is not impressed with the existing solar performance assessment and optimization platforms in the market, and Clir is responding by working directly with them to develop a solution that brings the unprecedented insight we provide for wind to solar."We are rolling out our solar offering to the market with a phased, milestone-based approach in order to ensure our service meets our clients' needs and fully addresses the relevant gaps in the market before moving onto the next. Forward-thinking solar project owners who haven't yet worked with us are also welcome to join us in shaping the future of solar O&M - just get in touch and we can discuss how we can meet your performance needs."Clir has been working to tackle the issue of industry-wide underperformance for wind since 2017, with the firm's AI-driven analysis and expert team supporting asset owners in increased AEP by up to 5% across more that 6GW of onshore and offshore wind - with multiple solar projects already onboarded for phase one.About ClirClir Renewables is a Software as a Service company in the renewable energy industry, providing a solution developed by engineers for engineers. The cloud-based AI platform provides asset managers and owners with tools to maximize annual energy production and provide clarity on portfolio performance.Clir's proprietary algorithm cleans and analyzes ingested data. providing actionable insights. Founded in early 2017, the company now supports over 6 GW of assets worldwide with clients typically seeing increases of up to 5% in Annual Energy Production in the first year.For more information, visit: www.clir.eco