Renova Energy Corp. Has Installed The Most Solar in The City That Has Installed The Most Solar Per Capita In The Continental United States - Palm Springs, CA

According to a new report out by the nonprofit Environment Texas, "Shining Cities 2020", in terms of per capita solar installations, Palm Springs, CA leads the way in the continental United States with an average of 790 watts of PV installed per citizen. And Renova Energy installed almost one out of every three residential systems in Palm Springs during the last five years, according to Southern California Edison's Interconnection data, more than any other solar company, as well as a substantial amount of commercial solar.



"We're honored and excited to have helped more Palm Springs residents enjoy the benefits of solar than any other local or national company," said Founder/CEO Vincent Battaglia. "We're honored to have been chosen to help them on their way to energy independence.""It's not surprising to see Palm Springs lead the way in the continental United States as far as solar installations on a per capita are concerned. The city and its residents are very progressive in regards to sustainability with a strong independent streak," said Bernadette Del Chiaro,Executive Director of the California Solar & Storage Association. "I've no doubt that having great companies like Renova Energy headquartered in the Coachella Valley has also contributed to the local adoption of solar power.""We are proud of our solar record in Palm Springs and we appreciate all the work of Council members, Mayors, Sustainability Commissioners, businesses, residents, and City staff that have helped facilitate solar installations," said Patrick M. Tallarico, CPF, LEED AP (BD+C), Manager, Office of Sustainability for the City of Palm Springs. "Even with ideal weather conditions, it takes smart policies, informed consumers, and high-quality solar providers to accomplish this level of solar adoption. We look forward to continuing our leadership role in promoting solar and renewable energy more broadly."The authors also say all cities could host a lot more solar, including Los Angeles, which could be home to ten times more solar just on small building rooftops, citing a U.S. Department of Energy study.Only Honolulu has a higher average than Palm Springs, with 841. The report also says the US national average is 70 watts of small-scale PV per capita, and that cities have only begun to tap their solar energy potential. In fact, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimated in 2016 that rooftop solar has the potential of 1,118 GW, but with increased panel efficiencies, that number would likely be higher today.An employee-owned company, a SunPower Elite Dealer and a Certified Installer for Tesla Powerwall, Renova Energy Corp was founded almost 15 years ago by Vincent Battaglia, CEO. The company has a campus of three buildings, in excess of 180 employees, and has installed more than 7,000 solar systems since its inception. Renova Energy also enjoys the highest score in the nation on Solar Reviews and a 5-Star rating on Yelp. Award-winning Renova Energy is currently the SunPower National Commercial Intelegant Award Winner out of 450 dealers, and has previously been named National Residential Producer of the Year and National Residential Dealer of the Year. Renova was also the first in the country to receive a company accreditation by NABCEP (2012) and remains one of only 10 in the nation. Learn more at renovaenergy.com.