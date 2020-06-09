ULEMCo Delivers Another Hydrogen Vehicle First

ULEMCo has worked with Yorkshire Water to produce what is believed to be the first water tanker anywhere to operate on hydrogen fuel. The new 7.5 tonne bowser (pictured) has been converted from a standard truck to use hydrogen dual fuel, an approach that allows fleet managers to transition more quickly to low carbon operation.



More Headlines Articles

Based on an average duty cycle, the new ULEMCo vehicle is expected to deliver a 33% reduction in carbon emissions. The benefit is further enhanced by the vehicle refuelling from an ITM hydrogen fuelling station in Sheffield that is powered directly from renewable wind.ULEMCo is pioneering the adoption of ultra-low emission hydrogen fuel in the UK, and believes that hydrogen dual fuel vehicles like this fit very well with the immediate business model for fleet decarbonisation. Specialist vehicles - such those deployed by utilities such as Yorkshire Water - utilise back to base operation in urban areas, and so do not need an extensive national network of refuelling stations, something that is currently being built up.This first hydrogen powered vehicle will be put to work this month, and is the first step in Yorkshire Water's plan to decarbonise its fleet and reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2030."The water vehicle is an ideal application for hydrogen dual fuel operation", said Amanda Lyne, Managing Director of ULEMCo. "It will deliver a one-third reduction in carbon emissions, so important especially in built-up areas."David Hibbs, transport general manager for Yorkshire Water said: "We're really looking forward to getting our new hydrogen tanker on the roads - to have the first of its kind in the industry is really exciting and just goes to show that we are committed to reducing our carbon output, willing to invest in innovations and change the way we work in Yorkshire Water to do so. "We are looking at additional ways that we can decarbonise our fleet, including introducing electric vehicles and piloting the use of CNG and hydrogen powered vehicles."