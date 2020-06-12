Switch2 will accelerate heat network development via Re:fit framework

Following a rigorous tender and assessment process, Switch2 has been awarded a place on the national framework. This means that the company will design, build and operate fully funded heat networks for Local Authorities and housing associations, with investment recovered under long-term ESCo partnership agreements.



More Headlines Articles

The Re:fit framework is a procurement and support programme for public bodies wishing to implement CAPEX-free low carbon energy that can help deliver on carbon reduction targets. The initiative was developed by the Greater London Authority in 2009, but is now supporting public organisations across England and Wales.Switch2 is an experienced ESCo provider - supplying end-to-end delivery of heat network projects to many social housing providers under fully funded energy performance contracts. This complete in-house service includes feasibility, design and construction, commissioning, financing, long-term operation and maintenance, together with billing and customer services.Richard Slee, CEO of Switch2 Energy said "We're proud to be selected for the Re:fit framework alongside 15 of the UK's leading sustainable energy suppliers. We look forward to creating new heat network partnerships with Local Authorities and other social housing providers to help them achieve their sustainability ambitions and provide affordable, reliable energy solutions for residents."Heat networks are long-term, complex and costly projects, but Switch2 will simplify the process and shoulder the capital expense and risk. We have more than 35 years of experience in the industry and our delivery team has the technical and customer service expertise to manage the entire heat network process across all stages of a 20-to-40 year lifecycle."Switch2 delivers funded heat network projects under other public sector procurement frameworks, including the Fife Council Heat Metering & Billing Services Framework and The National Framework Partnership.Switch2 Energy works with many of the UK's leading housing providers across all aspects of heat network design, development and long-term operation. The company's award-winning smart meters and BESA approved HIUs are used by 80,000 residents and 200 clients across 500 heat networks.