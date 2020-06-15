Online In-House Trade Fair: Schletter Group Presents Product Innovations

Kirchdorf/Haag, June 15, 2020. Simplified planning, optimized use of material and easy handling - these are the points that make this year's product innovations from the Schletter Group stand out. With the "Schletter Configurator 3.0", the global solar mounting manufacturer is launching a new, greatly improved generation of its configurator tool. It has also added new, optimized roof hooks, flat roof systems and accessories to its range. The innovations will be presented within an online in-house trade fair from June 23 to 25, 2020.



"The increasing desire for yield optimization means that attention is now focusing on handling as well as maximum material efficiency- from planning to installation on site", reports Schletter CEO Florian Roos. "With our Configurator 3.0 and newly developed roof hooks, we are taking yet another great step forwards for our customers." In recent years, the Schletter Group had already started to consistently optimize its product portfolio in this respect, he added. Among other things, the Schletter developers have clearly reduced material usage per kilowatt PV capacity by using highly durable materials and new geometries. Modular and universal solutions following the "one fits all" principle also ensure simpler installation, storage and logistics.Planning in Google Maps: the Schletter Configurator 3.0The Schletter Configurator 3.0 allows users to plan roof systems much faster and more easily than before. For the latest generation, the Schletter programmers have fundamentally reworked the tool, which has been reliable for years, and added a number of new, improved functions.Planning in Google Maps is now possible, for example: Roof surfaces can be marked out and planned directly in Google Maps via an interface. Once the roof inclination has been input, the system calculates the exact size of the roof surface to be configured and, if required, suggests the optimum configuration, depending on alignment. When the zip code or name of the town is entered, the system then takes over the regional standard loads for wind and snow automatically - and it can do it worldwide. To enable this, the Schletter Configurator incorporates the world's most extensive load determination database.Planning several roofs in parallel - with fast configuration or in professional modeWhere previously only one roof could be planned at a time, several roofs and roof systems can now be processed within one planning element. This makes handling much easier, because the location parameters such as terrain category, relevant standard loads etc. only need to be detected by the system or input once. It is thus possible to configure different roof types with different installation systems and alignments in one plan.Users can choose between fast configuration and professional mode. In fast configuration, the system suggests the configuration that is best, based on size, alignment and structural loading. In professional mode, users can select the individual parameters flexibly for themselves.Memory-saving and AutoCAD-compatibleThe Configurator has been developed by the Schletter Group and has been one of the most popular planning tools for solar panel systems for 10 years. The software is free of charge. As a memory-saving client application, it is also maintenance-free and always available in the latest version.In future, it will also be possible to export the planning as a DXF file, which means that it is can be connected to the standard planning programs used by architects, structural engineers and planners. The program generates a structural analysis and verifiable documentation for all plans produced by the configurator. The parts lists can be adapted and expanded manually.New roof hooks save material and installation timeThe Schletter Group is also launching two new roof hooks for pitched roof installation. For low loads, the company has developed the new EcoA roof hook, made from aluminum. It allows fast, flexible mounting using hooks and is fixed in place with just one Torx plate head screw. The hook is height-adjustable and can thus be used for different roof battens. It can also be combined with all standard Schletter profiles. "With the cost-optimized EcoA aluminum roof hook, we will be able to cover the majority of applications on tiled roofs with one fixing element in the future", says Dr. Cedrik Zapfe, Technical Director of Schletter Solar GmbH.The Schletter Group has developed the new HSL roof hook series for high wind and snow loads. The one-piece welded roof hooks with a rail thickness of 6 or 8 mm are made from high-strength steel. The degree of strength, which has been considerably increased once again compared with its predecessor, meets all the requirements as regards mechanical strength, stability, structural integrity and durability. A new zinc flake coating makes the roof hook particularly resistant to corrosion.The newly developed spacer plate, which is suitable for all Schletter roof hooks in the Rapid and Eco ranges, allows variable height adjustment in 2.5 mm steps.Open area and flat roof systemsAlong with its product innovations, the Schletter Group will also be presenting its current open area and flat roof systems at the in-house trade fair: These include the Schletter Tracker which, because of its mechanical self-locking capacity, is as stable as a fixed tilt system. The FS Gen 3 open area system developed in 2019 will also be presented. The system functions with less material per kilowatt of installed capacity than its predecessor version - with the same or even higher load-bearing ability. In addition, because the individual components have been specifically optimized, the system is also easier to mount than ever before. "With the FS Gen 3, our customers will save time and money on installation and optimize their return on investment", Roos underlines.The FixGrid 18 flat roof system, optimized for consistent economic efficiency, is also being presented with an additional module angle of 10°. Maximum ease of installation was once again the priority in its development. The FixGrid 18, for example, has a newly developed factory-mounted screw-in connector that can be installed without tools. It is also largely prefabricated: the surface protection mats are pre-mounted on the base supports of the FixGrid 18 kits, for example. This reduces mounting time and thus the costs per kW of installed PV capacity.The Schletter In-House Trade Fair is being held from June 23 to 25, 2020.Visitors can register free of charge at www.schletter-group.com/events/?lang=us.About the Schletter GroupThe Schletter Group is one of the leading manufacturers in the world of photovoltaic mounting systems made of aluminium and steel. The Group manufactures mounting systems for roofs, façades and open areas (solar farms). With an international network of production, distribution and service companies, the Schletter Group is active in all important international markets. The Schletter Group has around 650 employees in total.www.schletter-group.com