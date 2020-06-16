Icelandic startup changes the face of off-grid living

In the country of Ice and Fire, a young company is developing a new approach of capturing the wind. Based in a decommissioned coal power plant in Reykjavik, Iceland, IceWind is now in the final stages of development of their super rugged, vertical-axis micro wind turbines.



Developing an innovative turbine design, the company has looked to the past to design the future. And as cheaper residential micro wind turbines flood the market, IceWind is setting itself apart from the competition with smart, simple design, using the highest quality construction materials.IceWind CEO Saethor Asgeirsson states, ‘'The concept is simple: We're taking time tested technologies and bringing them into the modern era. Using super strong materials such as aerospace grade aluminum, carbon fiber, and high-grade stainless steel, our turbines are built to withstand anything.''Their unique design integrates two types of blades: ‘Savonieus' drag type blades that date back to the Persian Empire, and ‘Darrieus' lift type blades, commonly seen on conventional wind turbines and airplanes. This balanced combination results in a turbine that generates power in both mild and extreme wind conditions.Like all inhabitants of the arctic island, Asgeirsson and his team are no strangers to extreme storm and wind conditions. During the wintertime, winds regularly exceed 50 mph even within the capital area. While unfortunate for everyone else, these inclement weather conditions provide the perfect opportunity for IceWind to thoroughly test their turbines.‘'It's actually quite funny'' states Asgeirsson. ‘'We are the only people in Iceland who get excited when there is crazy wind in the weather forecast.''‘'While everyone else is hunkering down at home, were huddled around a computer, excitedly watching our data feed.''The young company is currently developing two product lines: one intended for mounting on telecom towers and in more extreme arctic conditions, and one for slightly milder residential applications. They are currently selling their turbines locally in Iceland, and plan to go to market in Europe and North America later this year.‘'Testing here in Iceland has been very successful, and were excited to begin selling our products internationally. Our turbines survived Iceland- they will thrive everywhere else.''IceWind plans to display one of their units at mile marker 39 on the Port Aransas beach in Corpus Christie, TX from 8am to 2pm on July 3rd and 4th.