Panasonic extends industry-leading warranty on solar panels to cover labor on complete system

Panasonic today announced the expansion of its industry-leading 25-year warranty on solar panels to include labor on all components of the residential solar system, including the monitoring and interconnection hardware and racking system. This builds on the company's recent warranty expansion to cover labor on Enphase microinverters included in Panasonic AC modules.



The decision by Panasonic to move to a full-system labor warranty further demonstrates the company's commitment to provide complete peace of mind to homeowners; by adding the labor coverage, customers have one less step to worry about in the warranty claims process.The previous arrangement only covered labor for solar panels through authorized and premium installers, while the new, enhanced labor warranty now applies to the the full system. Under the new warranty, Panasonic will alleviate the labor costs associated with servicing valid warranty claims for the solar panel and certain other hardware components if installed with a Panasonic AC module. Such other hardware components are the Enphase microinverter, Enphase Envoy™ communication gateway, Enphase IQ™ Combiner and Unirac racking system.This new Panasonic "AllGuard™" warranty applies to labor in addition to the product workmanship warranty provided by the equipment manufacturer when installed by a Panasonic authorized, premium or elite installer. Coverage under the AllGuard™ warranty applies to Panasonic solar systems purchased on or after June 16, 2020, and adds an exclusive perk in the suite of value-added tools and warranty offerings available to installers who meet Panasonic's high standard of excellence."The AllGuard™ full-system labor warranty ensures homeowners have complete peace-of-mind, while making our valued installers' jobs easier and more efficient," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "Panasonic listens closely to customer and installer feedback and is always striving to create products and solutions that meet their needs. The response was so positive from the warranty coverage extension of the Enphase microinverter announced last summer, it became clear that a more comprehensive claims experience is what customers and installers desire across solar system components."A long-term warranty is only as reliable as the company backing it. Homeowners and installers will have peace-of-mind knowing that labor on the entire system, regardless of the original parts manufacturer, is endorsed by Panasonic's time-tested and proven reliability. Its 25-year warranty is one of the longest in the industry; in addition, it guarantees 91 percent of rated power for solar panels over the term of the warranty, which is higher than other solar modules on the market today. Backed by more than a century of financial stability, 40 years of solar power R&D and testing against rigorous quality standards, Panasonic has a well-earned reputation for unbeatable reliability and performance.For more information about Panasonic solar technology, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/solar/allguard-warranty-0.